5 NBA All-Star players who are Spalding Hoophall Classic alumni ft. Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant

The Spalding Hoophall Classic is one of the premier high school basketball events in the US, and over the years, it has produced a number of exceptional players who have gone on to carve out incredible careers for themselves in the NBA. Here is a brief look at five NBA all-star players who once featured in the Spalding Hoophall Classic:

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Christopher Tatum is a six-time NBA all-star who currently still plays for the Boston Celtics in the NBA. The 6-foot-8 forward spent his high school career at the Chaminade College Preparatory School in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

As a freshman, Tatum helped the Chaminade Red Devils to the MCC and Missouri District 2 titles while averaging 13.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. His performance that season earned him the Metro Catholic Conference (MCC) Co-Player of the Year.

Tatum's performance only got better in his sophomore year, as he ended the year averaging 26.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. He also ended his junior year with around the same stats: an average of 25.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Tatum's senior year appears to be the most successful of his high school career. He led the Chaminade Red Devils to its second Missouri Class 5A state championship, averaging 29.6 points and 9.1 rebounds.

That year, he delivered at least 40 points in six different games, including his 40-point performance against DeMatha Catholic High School at the HoopHall Classic. He was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year that season.

Tatum ended his high school career as the No. 3 ranked player in the country. He went on to represent the Duke Blue Devils at college level and was eventually selected by the Boston Celtics in the 2017 NBA draft.

Kevin Durant

NBA legend Kevin Durant is another NBA all-star who is an alumnus of the Spalding HoopHall Classic. The 15× NBA All-Star, who currently plays for the Phoenix Suns, kick-started his high school career at the National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Maryland, where he spent two years. He then transitioned to Oak Hill Academy, Virginia, for his junior year.

For his senior year, Durant made another transition to the Montrose Christian School in Rockville, Maryland. At the end of that year, he won the Washington Post All-Met Basketball Player of the Year award. He also went on to play in the McDonald's All-American game, where he won the game's MVP.

At the end of his high school career in 2006, Durant was considered the second-best high school prospect. He went on to play for the Texas Longhorns at college level and was selected by the Seattle SuperSonics as the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA draft.

Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown, who also currently plays for the Boston Celtics, is a 4x NBA all-star. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard had his whole high school career at Wheeler High School in his hometown of Marietta, Georgia.

Jaylen was a crucial player in the Wildcats team. He averaged 24.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists as a junior. As a senior, he led the team to the Georgia High School Association Class 6A State Championship, averaging 28 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Individually, he won the Gatorade Georgia Boys Player of the Year, Georgia's Mr. Basketball, USA Today's All-USA Georgia Player of the Year, and the Class 6A Player of the Year awards.

He finished high school as the No. 4 ranked recruit in the nation and went on to represent the California Golden Bears at the college level. The following year, he was selected as the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft.

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving, who currently plays for the Dallas Mavericks, is a 9x NBA all-star. The 6-foot-2 shooting guard kicked off his high school career at the Montclair Kimberley Academy in Montclair, New Jersey, and finished at St. Patrick School, also in New Jersey.

As a freshman at Montclair, Kyrie was a core part of the team, averaging 26.5 points, 10.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 steals per game. He crowned his incredible performance with a title in his sophomore year, leading the Cougars to their first New Jersey Prep B state title.

Irving carried his brilliance on to St. Patrick, where, as a junior, he averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists to lead the team to its third New Jersey Tournament of Champions title in four years. He also led the team to the Union County Tournament championship in his senior year.

Irving went on to play college basketball at Duke, after which he eventually got drafted into the NBA with the Cleveland Cavalier's first overall pick.

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards is another alumnus of the Spalding HoopHall Classic. The 3x NBA all-star began playing high school basketball at Therrell High School in Atlanta and ended up transitioning to the Holy Spirit Preparatory School in Atlanta.

With the Cougars, Edward won the Georgia Independent School Association Class AAA state championship. He averaged 29 points, nine rebounds, and two assists as a senior and ended his senior year as the No. 1 ranked recruit in the Top247 rankings.

Edwards went on to play college basketball with the Georgia Bulldogs, where he was their highest-rated recruit in the modern era. The following year, he was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft night.

