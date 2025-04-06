5 NBA and NFL sons who played in the 2025 Chipotle Nationals final ft. Carlos Boozer's twins, Cayden and Cameron Boozer

The Chipotle Nationals, one of the top high school basketball tournaments, has just concluded after four days of entertaining and intense basketball that ran from Wednesday to Saturday. This year's event, the 16th annual edition, once again showcased some of the nation's top high school teams and talent, including several sons of NBA stars.

Among them was former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, who unfortunately didn't make it past the second round. The Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, were also there and led their team to the championship.

Our focus in this article will be on the five NBA and NFL sons who played in the final of this year's Chipotle Nationals. Let's dive right in:

Cameron Boozer

Former NBA star Carlos Boozer's son, Cameron Boozer, had one of the best performances in this year's tournament. His performances were indeed crucial to Columbus' run to the final and eventual victory. In the three games played, he delivered 51 points, 28 rebounds and 11 assists.

Cameron Boozer's Dad, Carlos Boozer, spent his high school basketball career at the Juneau-Douglas High School in Alaska and went on to play for Duke at the college level. Cameron Boozer and his brother Cayden have both committed to Duke, following in their father's footsteps.

Cayden Boozer

Cayden Boozer was also one of the best performers in the recently concluded tournament. The five-star point guard delivered a total of 60 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists across three games. He was especially crucial in the final, where he scored a game-high 27 points alongside two rebounds and two assists.

Jaxon Richardson

Currently ranked No. 13, Jaxon Richardson is one of the highly-rated junior prospects in high school basketball. He also plays a crucial role on the Columbus team and that was reflected in his performance during the tournament. He was especially instrumental in the final, contributing nine points, 12 rebounds and five assists to the Explorer's victory.

Jaxon's dad, Jason Richardson, played high school basketball at Arthur Hill High School in Michigan. He went on to represent Michigan State University at the college level and then had a 15-year career in the NBA from 2001 to 2015.

Marcus Spears Jr.

Marcus Spears Jr.'s father, Marcus Spears Sr., played in the NFL from 2005 to 2013, representing the Dallas Cowboys and then the Baltimore Ravens. His son, on the other hand, took the basketball path and is currently a sophomore on the Dynamic Prep team. Spears is currently ranked No. 3 in ESPN's top 25 sophomore rankings.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr. also represented Dynamic Prep in the Chipotle finals, contributing three points and three assists. The 6-foot-4 forward, who is an SMU signee, also contributed nine points and 12 points in their first and second games, respectively.

Jermaine's father, Jermaine O'Neal Sr., is a 6X NBA All-Star who played in the NBA from 1996 to 2014. He spent his high school basketball career at the Richland County School District One, which is based in South Carolina. Jermaine's father had quite a successful high school career and he was drafted into the NBA directly, skipping college basketball.

