5 top-rated high school football head coaches entering 2024 season ft. Raul Lara

The 2024 high school football season is about to begin in a few months, and many top schools across the nation will look to make it a memorable one. Highly recruited young players will take the field, and so will a lot of hopeful coaches.

Many high schools have an elite foundation with great coaching, resulting in consistent excellence. Thus, let's take a look at some of the best high school coaches in the nation for the 2024 season.

Five top-rated high school football head coaches

#5 Brent Browner (Bishop Gorman)

Brent Bowner was appointed as Bishop Gorman's head coach in 2020, after being a member of the coaching staff for several years, including the defensive backs coach.

The high school football squad at Bishop Gorman High School has had great success under his direction. In 2023, the team was named national champions for the fourth time since 2014. They had a 12-0 record, which included two victories over teams ranked in the top 25 by MaxPreps. They also took home the Division I state championship in Class 5A.

#4 Billy Miller (IMG Academy)

Billy Miller was named head coach of the high school football team at IMG Academy in March 2022. IMG Academy is one of the biggest and most technologically equipped multi-sport training and educational facilities.

Miller has spent eight seasons at IMG Academy, where he has been a key member of the weekly game planning and execution teams, including the one that won the 2020 national title. In his first season as head coach, IMG Academy finished 8-1.

#3 Jason Negro (St. John Bosco)

In 2010, Jason Negro became the head coach of Bosco Football. Following his third season at St. John Bosco, the coach and his extraordinarily gifted staff won the Trinity League Championship without a loss and advanced to the Pac-5 division semifinals.

Jason Negro led his club to a remarkable season as he wrapped up his fourth year in charge. The 2022 High School Football America National Coach of the Year award went to him as well.

#2 Dameon Jones (Chaminade Madonna)

Since joining the high school in 2016, head coach Dameon Jones has led Chaminade Madonna to eight straight state championship games.

The high school finished its previous season with a record of 14-0 under the leadership of Jones.

#1 Raul Lara (Matre Dei)

Raul Lara was hired as the head coach of Mater Dei, one of the most prestigious high school programs in Orange County, on April 25. Lara has won five Division 1 titles in his previous stint with Long Beach Poly.

His first official game as the high school's coach will be a home game at Santa Ana Stadium against Centennial of Corona on August 23.