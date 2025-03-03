Aaliyah Chavez stats: Looking at 2025 class high school standout's latest Texas state title win

Aaliyah Chavez, the top recruit from the 2025 class, just can't stop winning. After leading her side to the Texas state finals with an impressive performance against Memorial Texas on Tuesday, the 5-foot-9 point guard was at her best in the ultimate showdown as well.

The Monterey Plainsmen faced the Liberty Hill Panthers in the final on Saturday. It seemed like another ordinary game for Chavez. She stole the show with 19 points, six assists and seven rebounds, leading her side to a 64-35 win. SportsCenterNext posted key highlights from the game on X.

Aaliyah Chavez displayed her impeccable shooting skills. Her ball control was a piece of art as she casually left opponents reeling.

Monterey started the game on a high, taking a 17-11 lead in the first quarter. Liberty Hill was still in the race, but the second quarter killed any hopes of a comeback as Chavez's side went 17-2. The first half ended with a 34-13 scoreline. Liberty Hill came close in the next two quarters but lost them both with 19-14 and 11-8 scorelines.

Aaliyah Chavez Impresses in Her Final Season Before College Commitment

In her senior year (2024-25), Aaliyah Chavez played 41 games, scoring 1,432 points and recording 374 rebounds. She has appeared in 149 games throughout her career, amassing 4,777 points, 1,272 rebounds and 765 assists. She also contributed 474 steals and 133 blocks. Chavez's consistency and all-around contributions on the court have solidified her as a standout college prospect.

Aaliyah received multiple offers from top universities across the nation, including Oklahoma, LSU, Texas Tech, UCLA and South Carolina. As per On3, Oklahoma is the front-runner to land the young basketball star with a 37% probability.

UCLA is closely following with a 32.8% chance of landing Chavez. Texas Tech is also in contention with a 9.8% chance of earning her commitment. LSU and Texas are two other major contenders for Chavez.

