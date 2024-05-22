Andrew Babalola recruitment: Top 5 landing spots for 5-star offensive tackle ft. Auburn

Andrew Babalola, a five-star offensive tackle out of Overland Park, Kansas, is one of the most sought-after recruits in the 2025 class. According to 247Sports, Babalola is ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 15 overall player.

Babalola's physical and athletic prowess has led experts like 247Sports' Gabe Brooks to project him as an eventual quality high-major starter with the potential for early-round NFL Draft selection. This young star has narrowed down his choices, and five schools have emerged as his top destinations.

Let's take a closer look at the landing spots for this coveted recruit.

Top 5 landing spots for Andrew Babalola

Auburn has made a significant impression on Babalola and is a top contender for his commitment. He was on campus back in March for an unofficial visit. He officially visited the school on May 17, which left him with a positive outlook on the program.

“I had a great trip to Auburn. My big takeaways were the cohesion of the program and how smooth everything operates. It was a great time with the players and coaches,” Babalola told On3’s Steve Wiltfong.

The Tigers' focus on building relationships and development earned praise from this offensive star.

“The staff’s plan about how they’re going to develop me over the course of my career,” Babalola said. “The biggest things for me are relationships and development, and that’s something Auburn showed all weekend. Getting to spend time with the guys was great.”

The relationship Babalola has developed with Auburn’s coaching staff also appears to be a key factor:

“With Auburn, it is about my relationship with Coach Jake Thornton. He is a good guy and he has a clear-cut plan for me if I go there. I also like what the players were like I spent time with them when I was there. That is something else I like about Auburn."

2. Missouri

Missouri stands out for its proximity to Babalola’s home and the strong relationships he has built with the coaching staff. He has developed a close connection with offensive line coach Brandon Jones, which has made Missouri an appealing option.

“It is the whole staff with Missouri," Babalola said (via on3). "They recruit me hard and I have a great relationship with Coach Brandon Jones, the offensive line coach. Then with them, Missouri is also close to home.”

Babalola is set to visit Missouri officially on May 31.

Stanford offers another compelling option for Babalola, and he has been there in the past.

“I had a great time in Norman,” Babalola said. “Getting to be around Coach V, Coach Bedenbaugh and the rest of the guys on the team was great. They made me feel important and I appreciate that. Just how real they were with me, the in-depth convos, all of that, it was great.”

During his visit to Stanford, Babalola was impressed with the vision that Coach Troy Taylor has for the program.

“You have to start with the elite academics at Stanford," Babalola said to on3. "That separates them from others, but they have a good tradition in football, too. Coach Troy Taylor is bringing the program back, and I like his vision for the program.”

Stanford's 2024 offensive room has several promising players including, Cole Tabb, Ashton Daniels and Elijah Brown. Babalola can look forward to joining this squad after his official visit on June 7.

4. Michigan

Michigan quickly grabbed Babalola's attention when they offered him a scholarship in September last year. His connection to Michigan is deep-rooted, as he was born in Bloomfield Township.

"(Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line) Coach (Sherrone) Moore texted me in the morning and said he wanted to get on the phone later," Babalola said (via 247 Sports)." When we talked, he offered me. It was really big for mecbecause Michigan is a great school and I was born in Bloomfield Township, so that was cool."

“I’m a fan of college sports in general, but Michigan has always been special for me because I was born there. I don’t have any family up there right now, though.”

Besides that, Babalola's friendship with Andrew Sprague, a 2024 Michigan commit, can also influence his decision. Babalola is scheduled for an official visit to Michigan on June 14. He can join the squad, which has plenty of returning players for the upcoming season.

5. Oklahoma

Oklahoma's reputation for producing top-tier offensive linemen under Coach Bill Bedenbaugh is a significant draw for Babalola.

“Coach Bill Bedenbaugh just keeps putting offensive linemen out," Babalola said (via on3). "We have a great relationship and I also like Coach Brent Venables and his day-to-day approach.”

The success of Oklahoma’s offensive linemen in transitioning to the professional ranks is a key factor. Their O-line includes Febechi Nwaiwu, Heath Ozaeta, Eugene Brooks, Troy Everett and Geirean Hatchett. Babalola plans to visit Oklahoma officially on June 21.