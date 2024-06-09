Anquon Fegans college offers: List of schools in contention for the 4-star safety

Anquon Fegans is one of the safety prospects in the 2025 class whose abilities are there for everybody to see. The four-star prospect is in the top 10 in his position and top 100 nationally on all the major rankings.

The 6-ft-1 tall, 180-pounder from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, is one of the most highly sought-after players in his position.

Here’s a list of all the schools that have extended a scholarship offer to him:

Alabama Alabama State Alcorn State Arizona Arkansas Auburn Clemson Colorado Florida Florida State Georgia Georgia Tech Jackson State Kentucky LSU Marshall Maryland Miami (FL) Michigan Mississippi State Missouri Oklahoma Ole Miss Oregon Penn State South Carolina Tennessee Texas A&M UAB UCF USC Washington

Which Schools are leading Anquon Fegans’ recruitment?

Anquon Fegans is being heavily scouted by multiple schools, and he has about 30 visits (official and unofficial) under his belt. Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, and Washington are some of the top schools that have been most active in scouting Fegans. He said in an interview with Hayes Fawcett that he will announce his commitment on Jul. 29.

Meanwhile, the four-star prospect has shortlisted four schools as his final list for consideration. The list includes Auburn, Clemson, LSU, and Georgia. Of the four schools, Auburn is considered the favorite to sign the four-star safety by the On3 prediction machine. The 170-pounder recently visited Auburn and might have another scheduled soon.

He has two more visits scheduled for June. He is due to visit Georgia on Jun. 14 and Washington the following weekend. He went on a visit to Clemson on May 31. However, he does not have any visits to LSU scheduled and was last at Baton Rouge in Jul. 2023. With a target date set by the four-star safety top contenders for his signature have to finalize their recruitment in the coming weeks,

Fegans earlier announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on May 7, 2023. However, in a dramatic turn of events, he decommitted from the Trojans on Aug. 31, 2023, re-opening his commitment. The safety prospect’s U-turn gave more schools the go-ahead to try and recruit him, with Clemson’s offer for him arriving the same day.

Anquon Fegans has been named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American and a Sophomore All-American. As a freshman, he completed 50 tackles and two interceptions. His tackles tally improved in his sophomore season, totaling 67 tackles in 14 games.

