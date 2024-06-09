  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Anquon Fegans college offers: List of schools in contention for the 4-star safety

Anquon Fegans college offers: List of schools in contention for the 4-star safety

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Jun 09, 2024 01:46 GMT
Four-star safety prospect, Anquon Fegans
Four-star safety prospect Anquon Fegans (Picture credit: Instagram)

Anquon Fegans is one of the safety prospects in the 2025 class whose abilities are there for everybody to see. The four-star prospect is in the top 10 in his position and top 100 nationally on all the major rankings.

The 6-ft-1 tall, 180-pounder from Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, is one of the most highly sought-after players in his position.

Here’s a list of all the schools that have extended a scholarship offer to him:

  1. Alabama
  2. Alabama State
  3. Alcorn State
  4. Arizona
  5. Arkansas
  6. Auburn
  7. Clemson
  8. Colorado
  9. Florida
  10. Florida State
  11. Georgia
  12. Georgia Tech
  13. Jackson State
  14. Kentucky
  15. LSU
  16. Marshall
  17. Maryland
  18. Miami (FL)
  19. Michigan
  20. Mississippi State
  21. Missouri
  22. Oklahoma
  23. Ole Miss
  24. Oregon
  25. Penn State
  26. South Carolina
  27. Tennessee
  28. Texas A&M
  29. UAB
  30. UCF
  31. USC
  32. Washington

Which Schools are leading Anquon Fegans’ recruitment?

Anquon Fegans is being heavily scouted by multiple schools, and he has about 30 visits (official and unofficial) under his belt. Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, and Washington are some of the top schools that have been most active in scouting Fegans. He said in an interview with Hayes Fawcett that he will announce his commitment on Jul. 29.

also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, the four-star prospect has shortlisted four schools as his final list for consideration. The list includes Auburn, Clemson, LSU, and Georgia. Of the four schools, Auburn is considered the favorite to sign the four-star safety by the On3 prediction machine. The 170-pounder recently visited Auburn and might have another scheduled soon.

He has two more visits scheduled for June. He is due to visit Georgia on Jun. 14 and Washington the following weekend. He went on a visit to Clemson on May 31. However, he does not have any visits to LSU scheduled and was last at Baton Rouge in Jul. 2023. With a target date set by the four-star safety top contenders for his signature have to finalize their recruitment in the coming weeks,

Fegans earlier announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on May 7, 2023. However, in a dramatic turn of events, he decommitted from the Trojans on Aug. 31, 2023, re-opening his commitment. The safety prospect’s U-turn gave more schools the go-ahead to try and recruit him, with Clemson’s offer for him arriving the same day.

Anquon Fegans has been named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American and a Sophomore All-American. As a freshman, he completed 50 tackles and two interceptions. His tackles tally improved in his sophomore season, totaling 67 tackles in 14 games.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी