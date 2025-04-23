Ashton Jeanty High School Stats: Looking back at the early career of No. 1 RB prospect in 2025 NFL draft 

Boise State star Ashton Jeanty is set to become the top running back pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Jeanty has trended towards a top-10 overall pick for months, notably having the Las Vegas Raiders projected as his most likely team at No. 6. Chicago, Jacksonville and New England have also received projections as potential destinations for him.

The questions on many lips are, how did Jeanty rise to become so in-demand and how good was he as a high school prospect out of Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas?

The Jacksonville, Florida, native moved to Frisco for high school, establishing himself primarily as a running back in his senior year. However, Jeanty played in several roles as an underclassman. As a junior, he played in 11 games for Lone Star, rushing for 383 yards and eight touchdowns in 44 carries, averaging 8.7 yards per carry.

In the same season, he caught 55 passes for 816 yards and seven touchdowns. Jeanty played in 12 games as a senior, registering 1,835 rushing yards in 229 carries for 31 touchdowns. Likewise, he had 41 receptions for 810 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty was rated a three-star prospect by On3 coming out of high school and ranked the No. 63 running back, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He received scholarship offers from several programs, including Tulsa, Air Force, New Mexico, Army, Navy, North Texas, Dartmouth and Boise State.

A closer look at Ashton Jeanty's college career

Choosing Boise State amongst his myriad of options, Jeanty was an early enrollee, with his sights set on making a mark on the program. One of the highlights of his freshman season came in the 2022 Frisco Bowl when he rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown.

As a sophomore, he led the team in rushing with 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Entering into his junior season, Jeanty's form hit new heights, breaking and setting several records in the season opener against Georgia Southern. He rushed for 267 yards to break Boise State’s single-game rushing record while tying the Mountain West and Paulson Stadium records of six touchdowns.

Following an FBS-high 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries in 2024, Jeanty finished behind Travis Hunter in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Which team do you think will pick Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

