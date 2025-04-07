Azzi Fudd high school stats - A look back at UConn star's early basketball career

UConn Huskies senior Azzi Fudd was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2021, ranked at the first spot in her class. The 5-foot-11 shooting guard from Arlington, VA, played her high school career for St. John's College in Washington, D.C.

Ad

In 2019, she was the first sophomore to win Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year, averaging 26.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She led her school to a 35–1 record and the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) championship.

Under Armour congratulated Fudd on X:

"National P.O.Y. ✅ Congratulations to Sophomore Azzi Fudd of St. John’s College High School in Washington DC on being named the 2018-2019 Gatorade National Player of the Year. #WEWILL."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

She suffered a knee injury during the FIBA U18 3x3 World Cup in Latvia and returned to her high school team in January 2020. She averaged 19.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

For Team USA, Azzi Fudd won three gold medals: 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup in Debrecen (Hungary), 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup in Minsk (Belarus), and 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Formosa (Argentina).

In Hungary, Fudd posted averages of 9.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists to lead Team USA to a 7-0 record. Her best game came in the 97-36 win against Egypt where she recorded 18 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Ad

With her final year getting interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she finished with 25.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game. She received plenty of offers from top programs, including UCLA, Louisville, Oregon, Kentucky, Texas and Notre Dame, but she chose to sign with UConn.

Azzi Fudd's parents also played college basketball

The UConn star comes from an athletic family. Her mother, Katie Fudd, played college basketball for NC State and Georgetown. Her father, Tim Fudd, played basketball for the American Eagles.

Ad

Her mother averaged 17.1 points per game in four seasons of college. Her best season came in 1998-99 at NC State as she scored 20.0 points, grabbed 5.1 boards and dished out 3.5 assists during her sophomore season.

Fudd's father, the 6-foot-7 forward, played five seasons of college basketball and averaged 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists while shooting 41.8% from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More