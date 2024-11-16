Billy Napier's big weekend: Top 5 recruits to watch at Florida vs. LSU SEC game ft. DJ Pickett

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators will have another opportunity for a silver lining in an otherwise disappointing season when they face LSU on Saturday. The Gators enter the game 4-5 (2-4 SEC).

However, besides their fans, Billy Napier’s men must impress another set of individuals expected to be present in the stands. Florida will host several prospects they've been recruiting when they face LSU. Some big names are billed to be present.

5 recruits to watch when Napier's Florida takes on LSU

5. Tramell Jones, Quarterback

The four-star quarterback prospect from Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida, rescinded his commitment to Florida State on Thursday. Per On3 Industry Ranking, the QB is ranked No. 21 nationally, making him a good candidate for Billy Napier.

The Gators are now the favorites to sign the prospect, with an 85.1% chance per On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

4. Jamie Ffrench, Wide Receiver

The five-star wide receiver and teammate of Jones at Mandarin High is a Texas commit, making the Gators's chances of flipping a bit unlikely. The Longhorns hammered Florida 49-17 Sunday in a game that must have strengthened Ffrench's resolve for Texas against the Gators.

Notwithstanding, it doesn't hurt for Billy Napier to fancy his chances of getting one of the nation's most highly-rated receivers.

3. Dallas Wilson, Wide Receiver

This five-star prospect from the Tampa Bay Tech is another wide receiver the Gators are working hard to flip. Wilson is committed to Oregon and has been to Florida on a previous visit back in June.

However, his commitment to the Ducks seems quite strong, and the Gators are not making any significant headway. With Wilson back on campus this weekend, Florida will have another opportunity to sell him the program's dream.

2. Na’eem Offord, defensive back

Offord is one of the most sought-after talents in the 2025 class. The five-star talent from Birmingham is already an Ohio State commit but has also remained on Florida Gators's list of targets to bring in.

Like other prospects visiting this weekend, the Gators have been unsuccessful in getting Offord to flip. Billy Napier and his staff would be hoping for a break of light in their efforts to secure Offord’s commitment by the end of this weekend.

1. DJ Pickett, defensive back

The most notable presence among the visiting recruits at Florida today would be Pickett, a five-star defensive back from Zephyrhills. Pickett is a heavy recruit target for Florida despite committing to LSU, their rival opponent on Saturday.

A great display and even a victory by Florida can significantly affect their chances with the prospect.

