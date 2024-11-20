"Bru playing with all ya’ll emotions": CFB fans react to flip rumors for 5-star Ohio State commit Na’eem Offord

Five-star cornerback prospect Na’eem Offord has been at the center of rumors linking him to a potential flip from Ohio State to Florida. Offord was at the Swamp alongside several other prospects in the Class of 2025 last weekend as Florida beat LSU. The Gators have since gained four more commits including three-star quarterback Tramell Jones.

Fans reacted to the rumors of Offord’s flip on social media.

However, some are convinced Florida is serious.

“Great choice young man. The swamp is serious,” a fan tweeted.

Florida fans are eager to see Offord in their colors.

“Come down and make Gainesville home the next few years,” another fan tweeted.

"5% chance he ends up at UF," a fan tweeted.

Will Na’eem Offord flip his commitment from Ohio State to Florida?

Na’eem Offord has not confirmed whether he will flip his commitment from Ohio State to Florida. However, there is a strong contention to sign him despite his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Before Florida emerged as a contender to flip him from Ohio State, Auburn and Oregon were the top programs courting him. The five-star cornerback from Birmingham, Alabama, was impressed by the Gators’ display in their victory over LSU. He took special notice of their quarterback DJ Lagway.

“I feel like Florida is gonna be a top contender the next couple years with DJ (Lagway) at QB," he said."He plays a big role. Plus they're young with multiple freshmen on the field.”

Offord is No. 12 nationally on the On3 Industry Ranking. The Parker High School star is also No. 3 at cornerback and is the No. 1 prospect in Alabama per the On3 Industry Ranking. He is among the most recruited prospects in the Class of 2025 with 46 offers per 247Sports.

Offord announced his commitment to the Buckeyes in February. However, with the national signing day nearing, prospects are rethinking commitments. Ohio State fans will only rest after Offord signs his letter of intent.

