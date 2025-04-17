Bryce James' college offers: Revisiting the top 3 colleges that were interested in recruiting LeBron James' Arizona-bound son

Bryce James, son of the four-time NBA Champion LeBron James, helped his school, Sierra Canyon, win the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships after a 58-53 win against Lincoln on Mar. 14. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard, who played his senior year for the Trailblazers, also led them to a 27-7 overall record.

James received interest from plenty of colleges, however, he decided to commit to the Arizona Wildcats on Jan. 1. James posted the news on his official Instagram page.

"100% commited🐻⬇️," he captioned the post.

Let's take a look at the three top schools that were interested in James.

Revisiting the Top 3 colleges that were interested in recruiting Bryce James

#1 Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes have a strong link with LeBron James, who hails from Akron, Ohio. According to ESPN, the Buckeyes made the 21-time NBA All-Star an honorary member of the team and gave him a dedicated locker in their basketball facility.

Bryce James made his first unofficial visit to the Buckeyes on Oct. 7, 2023. Coach Jake Diebler was not able to land James. However, he did acquire the services of four-star recruits A'mare Bynum on Oct. 22 and Dorian Jones on Jul. 1.

#2 Duquesne Dukes

Bryce James' first official offer was from the Dukes on Aug. 22. He shared the news on his Instagram story, which was reposted later by the famous basketball page Bleacher Report:

"Blessed to receive my first d1 offer from Duquesne #godukes," James captioned his story.

However, there is no official record of James visiting the Dukes. On Sep. 19, they did secure a commitment from a three-star point guard from Pickerington North, Arness Lawson.

#3 USC Trojans

Bryce James could have followed in his brother's footsteps after receiving an offer from the Trojans, as per Donovan James of Trojans Wire. Before getting drafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games.

The 6-foot-5 guard also visited his brother's alma mater on Oct. 19, 2023. If it happened, James could have been playing with the son of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, Alijah Arenas, who committed to the program on Jan. 30.

James will be joined by Brayden Burries, Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode next season at Arizona.

