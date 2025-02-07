Early signing day and regular signing day have concluded for the 2025 recruiting class. It featured many top recruits from all over the country. More recently, a top prospect in the class of 2025 shared a heartfelt message to someone who has been a part of their support system.

Ohio State signee and early-enrollee Tavien St. Clair took to Instagram to wish his father Marcus St. Clair, a happy birthday. The post was of Tavien and his parents at his signing day ceremony. The post read,

"Happy bday to da (Goat emoji). Been pushing me to be where I am today, can't thank you enough for all your sacrifice and dedication to making me the man I am today. Love always pops.

Support systems are important for athletes and people in general. It's hard to succeed at something alone but with others, more is achievable.

Tavien St. Clair Recruiting Breakdown:

Tavien St. Clair is a class of 2025 recruit out of Bellefontaine High School in Ohio. He's rated as a 5-star prospect, number 1 player in the state of Ohio, 3rd-best quarterback and 4th-best overall player in the country according to 247sports.

The QB had over 20 offers from top programs like Alabama, Penn State, Tennessee, LSU, Michigan and others but ultimately decided to stay home in Ohio and sign his letter of intent to play college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes and enroll early. He practiced with the team in preparation for the College Football Playoff National Championship against Notre Dame.

The 6 foot 4 225 pound quarterback is a dynamic player who makes plays from the pocket and extends them on the run with his athletic ability. St. Clair can make accurate throws and keeps the turnovers at a minimum.

Tavien had a great high school football career at Bellefontaine. In his career, he threw for 104 touchdown passes to only 22 interceptions. He also rushed for a career total of 13 rushing touchdowns.

His best statistical season came in 2023 where he threw for a record 3,893 passing yards and 37 touchdowns to 6 interceptions as a junior. In his senior season, he led Bellefontaine to a 9-3 record and a playoff appearance, throwing for 29 touchdowns and rushing for 9.

Tavien St. Clair accumulated multiple awards in high school football such as 2023 OHSAA Division III All-Ohio First Team, 2022 Kenton Trail Division Co-Offensive Player of the Year along with OHSAA Division III All-Ohio Second Team.

