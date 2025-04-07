Chloe Kitts high school stats - A look back at South Carolina star's early basketball career

South Carolina 6-foot-2 junior Chloe Kitts won the NCAA championship with the Gamecocks last year, averaging 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. This season, they narrowly missed out on the title, losing 82-59 to UConn in the final. Kitts herself contributed nine points, six rebounds and one assist in the final.

So far, Kitts has had quite a decent college basketball career, which is reflective of the potential she showed as a high school prospect. This season, being her junior year, she averaged 10.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

As a high school player, she was a five-star prospect at the time of graduation. Notably, she only spent three years in high school basketball, as she skipped her senior year to enroll early in college.

She tipped off her high school basketball career at Master's Academy in Florida, where she only spent her freshman year, helping the team to the Class 3A state title game. She averaged 21.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Kitts transitioned to DME Academy for her sophomore and junior years. As a sophomore, she averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. In her junior year, she averaged 18.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, heading to her first GEICO Nationals appearance.

Chloe Kitts chose the Gamecocks over other top programs like North Carolina State, Duke and Louisville, among others.

Revisiting Chloe Kitts's national team career

Chloe Kitts also had some successful stints with the United States National Team. Notably, she was part of the teams that won gold at the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup in Spain and the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Argentina.

At the 2022 U18 World Cup, she averaged 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. At the 2023 U19 World Cup, she recorded 10.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. She was especially instrumental in the final, where she scored 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the team to a 69-66 win over Spain.

