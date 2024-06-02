Clemson football 2025 recruiting class: Top 3 high school prospects to receive offers from Dabo Swinney's powerhouse

The Clemson Tigers always hit the headlines by making sharp moves in the recruiting world. After capping off their Orange-White Spring Game on April 6, they hosted a slew of high-profile prospects for official visits at the end of May.

The Tigers received commitments from several high-profile players and are waiting for commitments from a few others. Let’s take a look at the top three recruits who are on the Tigers' radar for the 2025 class.

Top 3 high school prospects from the 2025 class to receive offers from Clemson

#3. Cortez Mills

Homestead, Florida's four-star wide receiver, Cortez Mills, is a top recruit who has yet to make his college commitment. He caught Clemson’s eye after an impressive camp workout last summer, making him the first wide receiver in the 2025 class to receive an offer from the Tigers on June 12, 2023.

Mills officially visited the Tigers in May and continues to be heavily recruited.

“Clemson treats me like a top priority every time they talk to me,” Mills said to The Clemson Insider. “They show love. I know that environment is great and I just know they can help develop me on and off the field. And I know school-wise, it’s great too.”

In 2023, Mills was the leading receiver for Homestead and recorded 79 receptions for 1,640 yards and 18 touchdowns. He earned a selection to the Miami Herald All-Dade 4M-3M team that season.

Mills has an official visit scheduled with the Florida Gators on June 7, followed by visits to the Oklahoma Sooners on June 14, and the Miami Hurricanes on June 21. He plans to make his college decision after completing these visits and before the start of his senior season.

#2. Gideon Davidson

Gideon Davidson, a four-star running back originally from Northern Ghana, received offers from the Tigers on May 31 of last year. He released his top 10 schools on April 14 and set a commitment date soon after, ultimately choosing Clemson on June 14, 2023.

Davidson was the first running back in the 2025 class to receive an offer from Clemson, and he made an official visit on May 31.

"Getting to know my committed teammates and trying to get more players to commit," he said ahead of his visit via On3. "I’m also excited about swimming in the lake because they have a lake and having fun with those guys."

Davidson enjoyed a prolific high school career at Liberty Christian Academy. As a freshman in 2021, he helped lead his team to an appearance in the Virginia Class 3 title game, amassing 1,291 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns while also averaging over 11 yards per carry.

#1. David Sanders Jr.

Providence Day School's five-star offensive tackle, David Sanders Jr., has been a top target for the Tigers in the 2025 class. He officially visited on May 31, following an earlier unofficial visit on May 13.

Sanders's visit came shortly after he narrowed his list of 43 scholarship offers to six favorites, including Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina, Alabama, and Tennessee. However, he holds the Tigers in high regard due to his childhood memories.

“Clemson was always my favorite school growing up. There was nothing they really had to do to impress me," Sanders said to On3. "When I was younger, I loved Clemson and I wanted to be there. Everything I’ve done with them has been happy.”

Sanders recorded 3,758 passing yards in 2023 and averaged 8.6 yards per rush attempt while contributing on defense with 32 quarterback hurries, 24 tackles, 4 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

The offensive tackle has a busy June lined up with official visits to Georgia on June 7, Tennessee on June 14, Alabama on June 18, and finally, Ohio State on June 21. The Tigers will undoubtedly be hoping to secure his commitment amid this fierce competition.