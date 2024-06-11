Da'Saahn Brame college offers: Top 3 schools in contention for the 4-star TE

Da'Saahn Brame is one of the best tight ends in the nation at the high school level. The Kansas native is a four-star recruit from Derby High School and will announce his commitment on June 29.

There are four schools in contention to acquire the 6-foot-6 tight end. Brame will choose between Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Tennessee on June 29.

Prior to his announcement, Brame is set for official visits to Tennessee (June 13) and Oregon (June 21). He visited Ole Miss on April 12.

Brame is ranked No. 3 among tight ends, No. 4 among recruits from Kansas, and No. 101 overall in the US for the 2025 cycle by the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that takes into account all four of the main recruiting media organizations.

Trending

Let's take a look at the top three schools in contention to land Brame.

Top three schools in contention for Da'Saahn Brame

#3 Tennessee

Tennessee is one of the top schools in contention to acquire Da'Saahn Brame. The four-star recruit from Kansas has already visited the Vols' campus three times and has nothing but good things to say about the program and its coaching staff.

"The coaching staff is a great family feeling here," he told VolQuest after his visit in March this year. "Being in the meetings with the players and seeing how they interact with each other was really cool. There’s competition in the room but everyone treats you like family and help each other out to get better."

#2 Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners is another team looking to acquire the services of Da'Saahn Brame. The star tight end visited the team's campus in Normar this weekend and was impressed with the school.

"What stood out was that it’s really a family feel there and the culture is amazing," Brame told On3. "That and how much of an impact I could come in as a freshman. This was a great visit to Oklahoma and it really helped them with me. They really moved up my list."

#1 Oregon

Oregon has been the frontrunner to sign Da'Saahn Brame for a long time. According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Oregon has a 94% chance of landing Brame. He is scheduled for an official visit to Oregon on June 21.

"I love the staff at Oregon," Brame told On3 earlier this year in January. "The people there is what keeps me going back. It is a cool place with good people... I like Coach Mehringer a lot. I like his personality, he coaches his guys up and he is a developmental coach. Coach Mehringer will coach his guys, he will play freshmen and we have a strong relationship.