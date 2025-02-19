Dakari Spear college recruitment: Top 3 landing spots for Colony guard ft. SMU

Four-star recruit Dakari Spear plays high school basketball for The Colony High School in The Colony, Texas. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard is ranked fourth in Texas and 40th nationally. In the Class of 2026, he ranked 12th as a shooting guard, per On3, and has over 10 college offers.

Ad

As per On3, SMU holds a 31.3% chance of landing Dakari on the Mustangs roster, followed by Texas A&M at 27.4%, and Tennessee at 23.5%.

Here are the top three landing spots for Dakari Spear.

Dakari Spear college recruitment: Top 3 landing spots

#1 SMU Mustangs

Headed by Andy Enfield, SMU holds the fifth rank in the ACC. In the 2024-25 season, they average 82.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists and 7.7 steals.

Ad

Trending

"They have a really good coaching staff. Most of them came from USC and they’ve got a lot of people in the NBA. I want to say 10 in the past 11 years. So coach [Andy] Enfield, he definitely does the job," Dakari Spear said per Zagsblog.

"He knows what he’s doing with basketball and I got a lot of people from SMU that just keep up with me. Like Coach Andy, and then coach [Jeremie] Hart. They keep up with me. They always call me. They called me before this, telling me good luck with all that. I really like how they run stuff around there,” he added.

Ad

#2 Texas A&M Aggies

Headed by Buzz Williams, the Texas A&M Aggies hold the seventh rank in the AP Top 25. In the 2024-25 season, they average 74.5 points, 41 rebounds, 12.2 assists and 8.0 steals.

"It was fun too. Their coaches actually let me go to a practice and watch how they do it, the film sessions too. They had me sit close to the field so I could see what the atmosphere and experience was like at a football game," Dakari said per Zagsblog.

Ad

"I’ve been to a basketball game when they played Kentucky and it was live. I actually went over to the student section. They welcomed me over. So yeah it was cool.”

#3 Tennessee Volunteers

Headed by Richard Barnes, the Tennessee Volunteers hold the sixth rank in the AP Top 25. In the 2024-25 season, they average 74.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists and 7.2 steals.

“The same thing, Coach is always in touch with me ... And they hit me up after the game as well. They stay in touch too," Dakari said per Zagsblog.

"The academics are good, like the experience really because I went to a football game when I was out there and like I said, the experience was crazy. The atmosphere, the fans. It was fun."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback