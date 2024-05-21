Dakorien Moore college offers: List of interested schools for 5-star WR explored amid LSU snub ft. Alabama

The 2025 recruiting cycle has already jumped off with a loud bang, with the Duncanville High School standout Dakorien Moore putting the brakes on his initial recruitment and commitment to the LSU Tigers. The five-star wide receiver is the No. 3 prospect overall in the 2025 class.

With that being the way things are currently, Moore has a big decision to make from the remaining programs vying for his services.

"Gratitude to Coach Kelly and the entire LSU Community," Moore said via X. ... "After careful and extensive consideration, my family and I have decided that it is in my best interest to Decommit from LSU. I want to emphasize that despite this decision, I will not be considering any recruitment offers."

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound star leads a deep 2025 recruiting class at the wide receiver position.

Moore de-committed last Thursday, leaving room for Ohio State, Oregon, and Texas to be in contention for his services. Although Alabama still wants to be on the hunt, official visits to Ohio State, Oregon and Texas have been scheduled for the summer.

Let's have a detailed look at the schools interested in recruiting Dakorien Moore.

#1. Will Ohio State benefit from Dakorien Moore's decision?

With all that's going on in this year's recruiting cycle, Moore will hit the recruiting trail with his first stop being Ohio State on May 31. With Marvin Harrison Jr. now in the NFL, Ohio State will look to find the next big target to fill their wide receiver room over the next few cycles.

The Buckeyes are sitting pretty on Moore's list with a high probability of getting a commitment from him. Ohio State's offensive scheme will look to utilize him in the slot or flex set, where he can make people miss in space on quick hitch routes or the bubble screen, keeping the defense guessing.

#2. Can the Longhorns make a case to keep Dakorien Moore home?

Dakorien Moore tries on the Burnt Orange and White during an unofficial visit to the University of Texas

The Texas Longhorns will be next on his visits, as he has already had several unofficial visits to Austin. The Longhorns are currently second on his list of potential colleges and universities. Dakorien is set to visit the Longhorns on June 14 for his official visit.

Moore hopes that this visit will help him narrow down the selection process. The Longhorns' offensive scheme will probably also look to use his height and size for the slot or flex receiver in deep situations, allowing Arch Manning to pick apart the defense on the fly.

#3. Can the Ducks swoop in?

Oregon will be making its Big 10 debut in 2024 and is looking to have Dakorien Moore as part of their growth.

The third and final official visit will take place at the University of Oregon in Eugene. The visit is set for June 21, just in time for summer camps and preseason workouts.

The Ducks high-flying air raid offense will more than likely be a good fit for Moore as he is suited for the deep ball attack. The Ducks will look to utilize him in high-pressure situations where he can challenge for the ball and keep ahead of the sticks.

#4. Can Alabama or Arizona sneak into the mix?

According to a scouting report on 247Sports, Alabama is currently fourth, but according to Rivals.com, Arizona currently holds that slot, and Alabama isn't in consideration. Dakorien Moore will be busy this summer as he looks to prepare for his final season at Duncanville High School.

The Duncanville Panthers are coming off their second straight state championship with an impressive combined 29-1 record over the past two years.

Moore, who will be a rising senior in the fall, was a big part of that this past season, racking up 1,303 yards on 65 receptions over a 14-game season. That production garnered him 93.1 yards per game and 15 touchdowns, with the average catch being 20 yards or more.