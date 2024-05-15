Darryn Peterson College offers: Full list of schools in contention for the 5-star recruit ft. Ohio State

Darryn Peterson is perhaps one of the prospects most affected by the recent shift in the college basketball coaching landscape. Peterson was heavily recruited by John Calipari’s Kentucky, ultimately visiting the campus in March.

Calipari has since moved to Arkansas. However, the Wildcats are not out of the race for the five-star prodigy of the 2025 class. Here's a list of programs in contention for Peterson.

#1 Kentucky

Darryn Peterson’s only official campus visit so far was to Kentucky earlier this year. But things have since changed in the Wildcats locker room, and Calipari has given way to Mark Pope.

However, Pope has retained interest in recruiting Peterson, and a new visit has been proposed and may soon happen. Safe to say Kentucky maintains a pole position in the race for the five-star shooting guard. There’s tough competition, however.

#2 Arkansas

There’s no doubt that Calipari was a big factor in Kentucky’s advantage with Peterson.

Although he has switched from Kentucky to Arkansas, the former national championship winner still has eyes on Peterson. The five-star prospect confirmed this in a recent interview with On3’s Joe Tipton.

#3 Ohio State

It’s no secret that the Buckeyes are interested in Darryn Peterson. One of his couple of unofficial campus visits was to Columbus, where he was able to experience the program’s presence first-hand.

Peterson has not let on how impressed he was by Jake Diebler and his program’s plans. But the Buckeyes remain in the mix, and a return to Columbus may be part of his summer schedule.

#4 Kansas

Bill Self’s Kansas is another big contender for Darryn Peterson’s commitment. Self’s Jayhawks are one of the college basketball’s top teams and for a top talent like Peterson, it’s a great fit.

Kansas is very interested in Peterson, but a visit may need to happen for something concrete to be in the picture. A plan for an official visit may be unveiled as part of Peterson’s itinerary for the summer.

#5 North Carolina

North Carolina under Hubert Davis has maintained an elite reputation in college basketball.

The former NBA star led the Tar Heels to the national championship game and continued their dominance in the ACC. They are an ideal program for Peterson, and the interest is clearly there.

What is missing, probably, is a visit where the youngster can have a closer assessment of what the program has in store for him.