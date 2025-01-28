Hoops fans are divided over who is the better player between Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson. With Peterson at No. 2 and Boozer at No. 3 on both the ESPN and 247 Sports rankings of the 2025 high school basketball class, fans cannot agree on who is better, with some arguing for each to be No. 1.

“Dp beat both aj (Dybantsa) and boozer and had better stat lines both but nobody is ready for that convo 😂, “ a fan said.

“Boozer," another fan said.

“Boozer the best player in the class he just not as flashy as aj," another fan said.

Hoops fans debate who between Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer deserves the No. 2 overall ranking in the 2025 HS basketball recruiting class (Image by Instagram/@247Sports)

However, others argue that Peterson is the better player, although one believes Koa Peat, who is ranked No. 9 by ESPN, is better than both.

“DP better,” a fan said.

“Who cares. wtf will change after the #2 spot is finalized ?” a fan wrote.

“DP better then both, a fan said.

“I feel like Peat and (Nate) Ament (ranked No. 4 by ESPN) better than both of em, I hope I’m wrong tho I’m a Duke fan so I want Boozer to be great his brother too," another fan said.

Darryn Peterson vs. Cameron Boozer

It's hard to separate Darryn Peterson, who has signed with Kansas, and Boozer, who signed with Duke. That explains why hoops fans are divided on who is better. (The No. 1 prospect, BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, is solid at his spot.)

On Saturday, Peterson showed why he is rated highly as he led Prolific Prep to a 60-59 victory over Dream City, dropping 27 points, three rebounds and three steals in the process.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was also one of the best players at this month’s Hoophall Classic, notching 31 points, nine rebounds and four assists against Nate Ament’s Highland School.

Meanwhile, Boozer also had his highlight at the Hoophall Classic, totaling 25 points and 15 rebounds in Christopher Columbus’ 76-53 win over Notre Dame on Jan 18.

Boozer, who is ranked No. 2 by On3, then stepped it up a notch in his next game as Columbus beat Koa Peat’s led Perry 75-65. The No. 1 power forward in the Class of 2025, according to On3, recorded 31 points, 13 rebounds and three assists to help Columbus attain a fourth successive win.

