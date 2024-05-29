Geo Kontosis College offers: Full list of schools in contention for 3-star WR

Giyahni Geo Kontosis is one of the wide receiver prospects of the 2025 class. The three-star wide receiver attends Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Kontosis is currently the No. 13 ranked prospect in the state of Maryland, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

Kontosis’ profile has attracted not less than 20 offers from colleges across the country. Here is a full list of the colleges that have extended offers to Geo Kontosis:

Boston College Bowling Green Buffalo Charlotte Cincinnati Duke East Carolina Georgia Tech Indiana James Madison Liberty Marshall Maryland Michigan State Minnesota New Hampshire Oregon Pittsburgh South Carolina Syracuse Tennesee Toledo Virginia Tech West Virginia Penn State

Examining Geo Kontosis’ recruitment profile

Geo Kontosis stands at 6 ft-1 and weighs 190 pounds. The wide receiver ranks No. 73 in his position, while he’s No. 453 overall nationally, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. There is a steady rise in the momentum of his recruitment, one of the latest being his reception of an offer from Michigan State.

He visited East Lansing in April as a follow-up to the offer. Kontosis’ visit to Michigan State puts the Spartans up on the list of schools trying to get him as a favorite. However, this wouldn’t be enough, as there is stiff competition. The three-star prospect has upcoming visits, first to Cincinnati on May 31, and another on June 20 to Pittsburgh.

The Indiana Hoosiers are also increasing the intensity of their recruitment. Kontosis announced his reception of an offer from the Hoosiers on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on May 15.

He wrote, “After A Great Conversation With @CoachShanahan_ I Am Blessed To Receive An Offer From Indiana University!"

Less than a month later, on May 24, Kontosis followed up his Indiana offer announcement with another announcement of a scheduled visit. Although he did not include a particular date in his latest announcement, it is a sign of a relationship that’s getting interesting. Still, this is not a guarantee of anything, and Kontosis himself is himself aware of this.

He put up a cryptic post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on May 25, asking, “Where is home?” The post includes a picture of him against a background of all the schools that have extended an offer to him. With the amount of interest in him from college football programs, the top question truly, as he asked, is “Where is home?”

