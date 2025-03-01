Class of 2026 football recruits will be seniors this upcoming high school football season, and recruiting is heating up for a lot of them. Top talents from all over the country are scheduling visits, committing and more.

2026 Offensive Lineman Bear McWhorter, out of Cass High School in Georgia, committed to the Michigan Wolverines. The commitment announcement was posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) by On3's Hayes Fawcett on February 28th, 2025.

According to On3, McWhorter chose Michigan over Clemson, Alabama and Florida. McWhorter was at 87 percent to Michigan per their Recruiting Prediction Machine, and it rang true as he's now a Wolverine.

With the addition of McWhorter, Michigan has the 42nd-ranked 2026 recruiting class per 247sports. The class currently has three commits, Brody Jennings, Jaylen Pile and Bear McWhorter.

With the news of McWhorter's commitment, college football fans reacted to the post on X.

One fan said:

"Get ready to learn sign stealing."

Expand Tweet

While another fan commented:

"It you wanna compete for natty’s the big ten is where you go."

Expand Tweet

More comments and reactions continued with a college football fan writing:

"It you wanna compete for natty’s the big ten is the worse place to go tbh."

There were a lot of positive comments as well on the post with someone saying:

"Michigan just added a BEAST to the trenches. Huge get for the Wolverines."

Another comment read:

"Welcome home, Go Blue"

In addition to other comments, someone said:

"Wow. Thought he was a Bama lock. Still got time."

Bear McWhorter spoke to On3 about his commitment to Michigan saying,

"I have always liked Michigan. My first time visiting was January of my freshman year, and they had just won the Joe Moore award, so that had my attention. When they really made their move was in the fall when I was there for the Oregon game. The game didn’t go their way, but I talked more with the coaches, I saw more of the culture and things took off from there.”

He continued:

"The players are a lot like me, the vibe is awesome up there and the guys in the programs are guys I am ready to war with every day. I love the people and it is an environment I feel I can thrive in.”

Bear McWhorter Recruiting Breakdown:

Bear McWhorter is rated as a 3-star prospect, 84th player in the state of Georgia, and the 86th ranked Interior offensive lineman in the country according 247sports.

McWhorter holds over 35 offers from schools like Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia and others but ultimately decided to commit to Michigan. The 6-foot-3 293 pounder has been a dominant force on the gridiron ultilizing strength to win matchups against opposing defensive linemen.

