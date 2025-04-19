"Getting some of Nico’s $": Hoops fans react to Nate Ament's Tennessee commitment prediction by recruiting insider 

Nate Ament, the highest-ranked uncommitted prospect in the Class of 2025 (as per the On3 Industry Rankings), postponed his commitment date. The 6-foot-9 power forward was originally scheduled to announce his decision after the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game on April 2.

Ad

According to VolScoops, a Tennessee Volunteers news outlet, Ament received a crystal ball from Travis Branham, the national basketball analyst for 247Sports.

"BREAKING: 5 ⭐️ PF Nate Ament has received a Crystal Ball to Tennessee from Travis Branham at 247 Sports. Ament is currently ranked the No. 2 Power Forward and No. 4 Player nationally on @247Sports. This would be one of the BIGGEST commitments in Tennessee Basketball history 🤯," Vol Scoops tweeted on Friday.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hoops fans shared their opinions in the comments section.

"Getting some of Nico’s $. Well played UT," a fan commented a fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Not sure if I'd say the biggest in Tennessee history. With Dalton last year, Chaz this year, and of course, four years of ZZ & Mashack it will be hard to outplay what they accomplished!" another fan commented.

More fans gave their reactions.

Hoops fans react to Nate Ament's Tennessee commitment prediction by recruiting insider (image credit: x/volscoops)

"He would be the highest rated recruit in TN history. But yes, the last 6 years run is historic by most standards and unbelievable by TN standards. For those that know TN's history," a fan wrote.

Ad

"He reminds you of Imaleava. It makes sense. He acted like a dork pushing back recruitment to get overpaid," one fan commented.

"why did he even postpone the date? its already like wayyy to late isnt it? something seems fishy now..ahem Nico Iamaleva ahem ahem. just announce it already man jeeez," commented another fan.

Ad

"More importantly, what does this suggest about who is surprisingly sticking around in Durham as he was considered a strong Duke lean until a few days ago??" a fan said.

Which college has the highest chance of landing Nate Ament?

Nate Ament, who is the No. 4 prospect nationally, the No. 2 small forward in the 2025 class and the No. 1 prospect in Virginia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, announced that his final five colleges are the Duke Blue Devils, Kentucky Wildcats, Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers and Louisville Cardinals.

Ad

The On3 Recruitment Prediction Machine has the Blue Devils at the top spot with a 23.2% chance of landing the forward. They are followed by Tennessee with 15.4%, Louisville with 13.2% and Arkansas with 11.0%.

Where will Ament play next season?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More