  • "He decommitted just to recommit? Recruiting is weird": CFB fans react to four-star safety committing to Indiana over Deion Sanders' Colorado

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Nov 20, 2024 02:51 GMT
Utah v Colorado - Source: Getty
Deion Sanders lost an important recruiting target over the weekend when four-star safety Byron Baldwin Jr. chose Indiana over the Buffaloes. Analysts had predicted Baldwin was headed to Boulder after he decommitted from Indiana in October. However, the safety from Baltimore recommitted to the Hoosiers, much to the chagrin of Colorado fans.

The move set off a series of reactions on the social media platform X, with a fan writing:

"He decommitted just to recommit? Recruiting is weird."

This view is shared by several others. @HawkAyeSports wrote:

"Decommitted & entertained Colorado to get some more eyes then recommit back to IU…wtf."

@Woi_Time was also critical of Baldwin’s initial decision to decommit:

"If you were home then why you decommit in the first place dummy."
However, others praised Baldwin's decision and cheered him on. An Indiana fan, @Ford_Nick, wrote:

“Welcome home Byron ⚪🔴.”

@DodgerVol also hailed his decision:

“Smart decision young man.”

Meanwhile, some reactions sought to dissociate Colorado from the news, pointing out that he was never committed to the Buffs. @properinstr wrote:

“He chose to stay close to home he’s from Maryland. He didn’t choose “over Colorado”.. CU has Antonio Branch jr anyway.”

Deion Sanders’ 2025 recruiting class examined

Deion Sanders has secured 10 commitments for his 2025 recruiting class at Colorado. The class is ranked 64th nationally by On3 and stands at No. 15 in the Big 12. Loveland (Colorado) tight end Zayne DeSouza is the only in-state talent so far in Colorado's 2025 recruiting class. The class is currently headlined by four-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson from Weiss High School in Pflugerville, Texas.

Deion Sanders has criticized the idea of ranking recruiting classes, saying he preferred to let his recruits earn their ranking on the field.

“People have a class that they say is the No. 1 class in the nation, then five of those guys play or four of those guys play," Sanders said. "Then, the rest go through the spring, then they jump in the portal.
"Give me those numbers. Don't give me the numbers of where you rank in national recruitment. Because this is just like the NFL team. You always say who won the draft, then the team gets killed all year. You don't say nothing else about it.”

Sanders’ team has had an impressive season, securing a 49-24 win over Utah on Saturday to extend its record to 8-2 and into second place in the Big 12.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
