"He's a Swiss Army knife": When NBA-bound Dylan Harper's mom, Maria Harper, shared what exactly made him lethal in high school

6-foot-6 point guard Dylan Harper was a promising high school basketball prospect, finishing as the No. 4-ranked player in the 2024 class. He didn't disappoint in college, either. In his freshman year, which was his only year with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, he averaged 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.

One key support system behind Harper's successful basketball career so far is his mother, Maria Harper. Being a former Division I athlete and seasoned basketball coach, Maria is a strategist, a motivator, and understands her son's game.

In an article released by The Athletic in 2023, Maria described Harper as a Swiss Army knife. According to her, Harper is not a flashy player but the kind of player who knows how to get his teammates involved in the game.

"He's not an in-your-face kind of ballplayer," Maria said. "He's not soaring in and flushing it down. What makes him good is that he's a Swiss Army knife.

"He sees the floor like an eagle. He knows how to get his teammates involved. He's a very capable scorer if you need him to be, but because he has a point guard mentality, he wants his teammates to succeed, even before himself."

Dylan Harper is now set to start his professional basketball career as he has declared for the 2025 NBA draft.

Revisiting Dylan Harper's high school stats

Dylan Harper kickstarted and spent his entire high school basketball career at the Don Bosco Preparatory High School in Ramsey, New Jersey. In his final high school year, he averaged 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, leading his team to the state championship.

The Ironmen also finished first place in the New Jersey Section Big North United Basketball league, ending the season with a 29-3 record.

A year before that, the Ironmen also won the North United Basketball League and finished the season with a 26-3 record. They, however, crashed out in the semi-final stage of the championship. Harper averaged 24.9 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals per game this season.

Dylan Harper also won a number of accolades that year. He was named the Boys Basketball Player of the Year by NJ.com. He also won the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year award in his senior year.

