High School College football recruiting: Top 10 players of the 2025 recruiting class ft. Bryce Underwood

The 2025 high school football recruiting class is packed with multiple talented players who have already made notable impacts on their teams. From quarterbacks to cornerbacks, these players are the future of college football.

Here's a list of the top 10 players in the 2025 recruiting class.

#10. Zayden Walker

Linebacker Zayden Walker from Georgia is a two-way player known for his defensive prowess. In 2023, he recorded 40 tackles (16.5 tackles for loss) and seven sacks. On offense, he rushed for 518 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Walker finished his sophomore season in 2022 with 35 tackles and three sacks while running for 365 yards and six touchdowns.

Walker will officially visit the Bulldogs on May 31, Penn State on June 7, Miami on June 14 and South Carolina on June 21.

#9. Jonah Williams

Texas' Jonah Williams excelled on both sides of the ball during his school career. As the Texas District 9-5A D-I Defensive Player of the Year, he caught 20 passes for 474 yards and eight touchdowns. The five-star safety rushed two times for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2022, Williams recorded three defensive touchdowns and returned four punts for touchdowns.

Williams will officially visit the USC Trojans on June 2, the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies on June 7, Ohio State on June 14 and Oregon Ducks on June 21.

#8. Tavien St. Clair

Bellefontaine's quarterback Tavien St. Clair completed 70.6% of his passes for 3,983 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2023. His dual-threat capability is evidenced by his 352 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

In 2022, the quarterback completed 70.7% of his passes for 2,453 yards with 25 touchdowns and four interceptions. He was named Kenton Trail Division Co-Offensive Player of the Year that season.

St. Clair is committed to Ohio State.

#7. Devin Sanchez

Devin Sanchez from Texas is a lockdown cornerback with impressive stats, including 57 tackles, 29 pass breakups and nine interceptions in 2022. His defensive skills helped North Shore make it to a state championship game appearance that season.

Sanchez committed to Ohio State in January.

#6. Na’eem Offord

Alabama standout Na'eem Offord played as a cornerback, wide receiver and quarterback in high school. In 2023, he made 14 tackles and four interceptions while contributing offensively with 182 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

In 2022, Offord recorded 13 tackles and a sack on defense. He also recorded 736 yards of total offense and six touchdowns that season.

Offord is committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

#5. Elijah Griffin

Elijah Griffin from Georgia had an outstanding junior season, earning Georgia Class AAA Defensive Lineman of the Year honors with 97 tackles and 17.5 sacks.

In his sophomore year in 2022, Griffin recorded 30 tackles for losses, 14.5 sacks, and 14 quarterback hurries. That season, he was named to the WJCL 22 News 'Big 22' team.

Griffin will officially visit the Miami Hurricanes on June 7) and the USC Trojans on June 21.

#4. Julian Lewis

Carrollton's quarterback Julian Lewis became the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year in 2023. He completed 66.4% of his passes for 3,094 yards with 48 touchdowns and two interceptions this season, earning him the Region Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.

In 2022, Lewis earned the accolade of the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year. He completed 65.5% of his passes for 4,118 yards with 48 touchdowns and 12 interceptions that season.

Lewis is committed to the USC Trojans.

#3. Dakorien Moore

Dakorien Moore is a five-star wide receiver from Duncanville. As a sophomore, he had 44 receptions for 764 yards and six touchdowns in 2022, playing a crucial role in Duncanville’s state championship run. In 2021, he recorded 24.4 yards per carry.

Moore decommitted from the LSU Tigers on May 16. He has official visits set for Ohio State (May 31), the Longhorns (June 14) and the Ducks (June 21).

#2. David Sanders Jr.

Davd Sanders Jr. is an elite offensive tackle from the Providence Day School who also shines on defense. In 2023, he earned North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year honors and recorded 32 quarterback hurries and four sacks. He earned the accolade of the MaxPreps Sophomore All-America team in 2022.

Sanders Jr. has official visits set for Clemson Tigers (May 31), Georgia (Jun 7), Tennessee (June 14), Alabama (Jun 18) and Ohio State (Jun 21).

#1. Bryce Underwood

Quarterback Bryce Underwood from Belleville is the top recruit in the 2025 class, boasting an impressive high school career with accolades such as Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year. In 2023, he threw for 3,329 yards and 44 touchdowns, leading Belleville to the state championship.

In his sophomore year in 2022, Underwood threw for 2,762 yards and 37 touchdowns. He earned titles of MaxPreps National Sophomore Player of the Year and MaxPreps Michigan Player of the Year that season.

Underwood is committed to the LSU Tigers.