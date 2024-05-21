How long is a high school football game? The average length of high school football games in 2024 explored

The length of a high school football game is one of the questions that may crop up when comparing the game across all levels. One must understand that high school football is different from college football and the NFL, and the game length is one of the differences.

A high school football game is usually shorter than a college or NFL game. While it is divided into four quarters, like college and NFL games, a high school football game runs for a 12-minute quarter. This is shorter compared to 15 minutes in college and the NFL. In total, the entire game will last 48 minutes at least.

However, this does not consider the several stoppages that may occur during the game. Between each half, there is also a break that lasts several minutes. Considering these, an average high school football game may be on for well over an hour.

Do high school football games last longer in some states?

A high school gridiron game's length is uniform in every state, although not all states subscribe to the NFHS, the governing body for high school football. A prime example is Texas, where the rules for high school football are based on the NCAA rules instead of the NFHS's.

However, the state maintains the 12-minute quarter duration for games, keeping it uniform with other states. Massachusetts also experimented with the NCAA rules in 2018. However, the following year, it reverted to the NFHS rules.

A rule that makes high school football unique from other levels of football is the mercy rule. It is used in varying forms in thirty-four states. The rule is adopted when a game is deemed one-sided and is enforced when the game reaches a certain threshold in the scoring margin.

One of the variations to the rule is the use of a “continuous clock” when the threshold has been reached. In other words, the clock is left to keep running in situations where it normally stops during play.

High school football rules generally ensure that young players play under less harsh conditions to encourage greater participation.