Many moments may have foretold how great Patrick Mahomes’ NFL career would be. However, not many could have been as telling as when he threw a 17-yard no-look pass to Demarcus Robinson in 2017. It was against the Baltimore Ravens.

Before most people clocked the moment, however, Mahomes’ dad, Pat, recognized what his son had just done. He had seen him do it several times before. But it still struck a chord in him. After all, he wasn’t expecting him to pull a move like that in the NFL.

He said in a phone interview, as reported by LA Times:

“Now, I didn’t know he would have the guts to try it in an NFL game, but I’ve seen it all - the left-handed pass, the jump throw, the no-look pass - at the high school and college level, so that stuff doesn’t really surprise me.”

But the older Mahomes wasn’t just familiar with this kind of move that would characterize his son’s style of play in the NFL. He had an idea of how it came to be. He said:

“You can tell by the way Patrick plays quarterback that he took pieces of his basketball, the jump throws and no-look passes, and pieces of his baseball, the different arm angles, and he put it all together in a package in football. I think a lot of that has to do with him playing all those different sports.”

Patrick Mahomes’ multi-sport high school background

Patrick Mahomes was a standout multisport athlete at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. The son of former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, he played baseball, basketball, and football.

Mahomes has acknowledged how his baseball experience influenced his play as a quarterback. He said in a 2016 interview with Texas Football Magazine:

“I think a lot of (my improvisation) is from baseball and how I could sling the ball across the diamond. I played shortstop my whole life. I never had my feet under me. I was always making throws across my body.”

His high school football coach, Adam Cook, also credits his versatility in high school for his excellence in the NFL. He told Yahoo Sports in 2020:

“Patrick is the poster child for the multi-sport athlete. Because he played multiple sports, the overlay of all those experiences and skills are there in the NFL.”

Patrick Mahomes is a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, bagging the MVP award each time.

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More