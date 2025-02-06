"I don't like rankings": Nate Ament shares his feelings on going from an unranked hooper to one of the Top 2025 class prospects

Nate Ament is the highest-ranked uncommitted player from the Class of 2025. On the Youngins Sports Podcast on Wednesday, he talked about his journey, deal with Reebok and agents, among others.

While Ament is fourth nationally, it wasn't the case when he was growing up. He also talked about his ranking system with ESPN, On3 and 247Sports, claiming that he wasn't ranked in his freshman and start of his sophomore year:

Trending

"For ESPN, I know it was kind of different, I know I was ranked early on On3 and 247Sports. But freshman year wasn't ranked, beginning of sophomore year, I wasn't ranked and then I think sophomore summer or beginning of junior year, I debuted on ESPN like 40 or something or 50, and then from then it kind of just have been a steady steady increase," said Ament. (1:16 - 1:38)

He also said that he's not a big fan of the rankings but they help him track his progression:

"I don't like rankings but it's cool to see the work you've been putting in, it has been seen by everyone else. If tomorrow, I'm ranked 50 again, it wouldn't matter to me.

"I'm still going to be the same guy, I'm still going to work just as hard so I mean rankings don't really matter to me as well. It's just kind of cool to see how far I've come um from a growth standpoint," Nate Ament continued. (1:38 - 2:02)

Ament partnered up with the team-building platform Fanstake as a NIL deal on Jan. 15. The deal allows fans to leverage Ament's decision when he decides on a program. Louisville fans have pledged $30,000 to convince Ament to join them.

Nate Ament visits official Duke visit

With Cardinals fans pledging $30,000 to secure Ament in their program, the Manassas, VA, native took a visit to the Blue Devils during their game against their arch-rivals, University of North Carolina, on Sunday.

A total of 29 colleges have shown interest in signing Ament, according to 247Sports. These include Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Texas, Duke, Louisville and Kansas State.

On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine puts Duke as the frontrunner to land Nate Ament. The Blue Devils have a 26.1% chance of securing his signature. Jon Scheyer's team is followed by Tennessee with a 17.3% probability and Louisville with a 14.8% chance.

Which program will Nate Ament choose?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback