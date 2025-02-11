IN PICS: Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony shares her Super Bowl weekend highlights with a nod to a $10.6B sports mogul

La La Anthony, the mom of standout basketball prospect Kiyan Anthony, shared some highlights of her weekend at the Super Bowl. The ex-wife of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony posted pictures with other celebrities on Instagram.

Among the celebrities caught under the camera lights with La La is Michael Rubin, a businessman and sports entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of $10.6 billion, per Forbes.

She thanked Rubin in her caption of the post.

Super Bowl LIX was played on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with an array of celebrities in attendance. The game ended with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, preventing them from achieving the first-ever three-peat in the Super Bowl.

Kiyan Anthony upholding his dad's basketball legacy, signing with Syracuse

Kiyan Anthony, the son of La La Anthony and her ex-husband, 10-time NBA All-Star, Carmelo Anthony, took after his father. He has risen to national prominence as one of the most promising high school basketball prospects nationwide.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 185 pounds, Kiyan is a senior at Long Island Lutheran High in Middle Village, New York. The four-star shooting guard is ranked the No. 1 prospect in the state of New York. He's also the No. 12 shooting guard as well as the No. 33 overall prospect nationally, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

Kiyan’s talents have drawn the attention of major college basketball programs across the country, bringing in at least 21 offers, per 247Sports. Syracuse stood out from his options as it was the same program where his father won the NCAA national championship in 2003. He announced his commitment to the Orange and signed his letter of intent on Nov. 15.

247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein described him as a “skilled, smooth scorer and high-volume shot-taker."

Kiyan bagged the MVP award at the Hoophall Classic in January after leading Long Island Lutheran to a 63-57 victory over Compass Prep.

He was also selected earlier in February for the Iverson Classic All-America Game. The game is scheduled to be played on May 3, at Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.

