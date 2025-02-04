"It just has a lot of power behind that M": Four-star athlete raves about Sherrone Moore's Michigan following visit

Michigan continues to heavily resonate with four-star athlete Jordan Thomas for the Wolverines' 2026 class. The Bergen High School standout Catholic (New Jersey) capped off a great visit to Sherrone Moore's program this past weekend and holds the school in high regard.

"I think Michigan is great," Thomas told 247Sports. "You know that M, it just has a lot of power behind that M. I love it here."

Thomas is the No. 19 athlete in the country, the No. 272 prospect in the 2026 class and the No. 3 recruit in New Jersey, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is predicted to play cornerback in college, and if he commits to Michigan's 2026 class, he will join four-star prospect Brody Jennings in the Wolverines' secondary. Jaylen Pile, a wide receiver, has also committed to the cycle.

Besides Jordan Thomas, Michigan hosted several other top East Coast prospects this past weekend, including defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler, wide receiver Travis Johnson and defensive lineman CJ Edwards.

Jordan Thomas opens up about Michigan's edge in his recruitment

Michigan first hosted Jordan Thomas on campus on Sept. 7 for the Texas game, which ended in a 31-12 loss for the Wolverines.

Since then, he has made multiple visits and received an in-home visit from Sherrone Moore, along with secondary coach LaMar Morgan, associate athletic director Sean Magee and defensive line coach Lou Esposito on Jan. 22.

"What's there not to like about Michigan?" Thomas told 247Sports. "Michigan is a powerhouse of a school that is known for developing elite athletes, especially in my position. The great history of their program speaks for itself. I am extremely grateful for the relationship I have with them."

As of now, 247Sports has not issued any Crystal Ball predictions for Thomas, but On3 gives Penn State the edge in his recruitment with an 18.6% chance, while Michigan sits at 7.9%.

“The Wolverines sit high in my recruitment.” Thomas told On3's EJ Holland last week.

Thomas revealed to Eleven Warriors that he plans to commit before summer.

