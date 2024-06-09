Jaime Ffrench college offers: Top three schools in contention for the 5-star WR

2025 five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench has finalized his announcement date. Ffrench has listed his top three schools as Texas, LSU and Miami, and will announce his decision on Aug. 30.

Ffrench is a five-star rated prospect by the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that takes into account all four of the main recruiting media companies. He is the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 14 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle and Florida's third-ranked player as well.

Ffrench was a powerful force with Mandarin last season, catching 62 receptions for 1,247 yards (20.1 ypc) and 14 touchdowns in his junior year. He hauled in 44 receptions for 671 yards and five scores in his sophomore year. Let's look at the three schools on Ffrench's shortlist.

Top three schools in contention for Jaime Ffrench

#3, Miami

According to 247Sports and On3, Jaime French made his lone unofficial trip to Coral Gables in January 2023 and Ffrench is currently in Miami for an official visit.

Miami hopes to add a large class of wide receivers, including Waden Charles, a four-star wide receiver prospect out of Palm Beach Central, who has committed to the program. Charles is facing strong pressure from multiple other programs to switch. In the 2025 class, Ffrench would be Miami's top-ranked commitment by a wide margin and they will hope to add both WRs to their roster.

#2, Texas

The Texas Longhorns are one of the favorites to land the five-star wide receiver from Florida. However, Texas was leading the race to sign Jaime Ffrench before he visited LSU.

Ffrench told On3's Chad Simmons about his thought process after he visited LSU.

"I don’t have a leader. LSU changed it, they made it competitive. But those one-two-three schools, everybody is in right now. It’s very back open right now."

#1, LSU

Jaime Ffrench was in Baton Rouge last weekend for an official visit, where he impressed onlookers during the OT7 seven-on-seven camp. Scouts at the camp were impressed with the receiver, who was awarded the event's MVP on the first day.

Ffrench's next trips are set as he visits Miami this weekend before traveling to Tennessee on June 14 and Texas on June 21.

