Jaylan Morgan College offers: List of schools in contention for 4-star CB

Jaylan Morgan is one of the leading prospects of the 2025 class whose college commitment is still awaited by the college football world. The four-star safety from Rockvale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, is highly sought after by top college football programs. As he edges closer to his decision, here is a list of all the colleges that have extended an offer to the standout safety.

Alabama Arkansas State Colorado Duke Georgia Tech Indiana Liberty Memphis Michigan State Missouri Oklahoma Purdue Stanford TCU Tennessee Tulane USC UTSA Vanderbilt Wisconsin Eastern Kentucky Middle Tennessee State Florida Georgia Mississippi State Ole Miss

The latest on Jaylan Morgan’s recruitment

Jaylan Morgan has moved a step further on the path to choosing his college destination. The four-star safety has cut down his options to six schools. The final six schools being considered by Morgan are Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Purdue. He starts his summer round of visits on May 31 with a visit to Florida, expected to last until Jun. 2.

Morgan has three more visits scheduled after this. He is scheduled for a visit to Ole Miss from Jun. 7-9. His next port of call after that will be Mississippi State from Jun. 14-16 before another visit to Athens on Jun. 21.

The Tennessee Volunteers were touted as one of the leading programs to potentially sign Morgan. Surprisingly, the Vols did not make the final list of the No. 6 player in Tennessee. With the Vols out of the picture in Morgan’s recruitment, Ole Miss and Georgia are now leading in the race to sign him.

Georgia’s offer came in April, at the conclusion of spring practice. The Bulldogs have since gained significant traction in the pursuit of their interest in Morgan. With early impressions made on his visit to Athens on May 18, a subsequent visit can only build momentum.

However, as is evident in Tennessee’s drop from his final six, there are no guarantees at the moment.

Jaylan Morgan’s imposing figure has him standing 6-foot-0 tall and weighing 180 pounds. In addition to football, Morgan has a background in track running and recorded an 11.77-second 100-meter run as a freshman. With the possibility of finalizing his decision before the end of summer, Morgan can focus his utmost attention on his senior season.