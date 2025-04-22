Jazzy Davidson, Aaliyah Chavez and Sienna Betts Stats: How did the Top 3 ranked 2025 Class hoopers perform at the Jordan Brand Classic? 

The 2025 Jordan Brand Classic brought together some of the best high school prospects such as Jazzy Davidson, Aaliyah Chavez and Sienna Betts, the top-ranked prospects in the Class of 2025, playing on one team. Some of their highlights were posted on SportsCenter Next's official Instagram page on Monday.

The game, which took place on Saturday, saw Team Flight defeat Team Air 126-108. Davidson, Chavez and Betts played together on Team Flight alongside other top-ranked prospects, including Grace Knox, Divine Bourrage, Bella Hines and Aliyahna Morris.

Five-star Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez, currently ranked No. 3, was awarded MVP of the game. She ended the night with 24 points, three rebounds, five assists and five steals.

No. 2 ranked UCLA commit, Sienna Betts, also played a crucial role in the victory, contributing 22 points, six rebounds and one assist, while USC Trojans commit Jazzy Davidson delivered 19 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Since the end of the regular season, all three players have featured in three All-Star games, including the McDonald's All-American game and the Nike Hoops Summit. At the McDonald's All-American game, Sienna Betts won the MVP award.

"No politics needed": Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez addresses analyst over ESPNW100 rankings

The ESPNW top 100 rankings, which were released on Wednesday, saw Oklahoma commit Aaliyah Chavez move from No. 1 to No. 3. Reacting to the updated rankings, the 5-foot-11 point guard took a dig at ESPN's Shane Laflin via X/Twitter:

"@ShaneLaflin can keep them rankings I'm still coming for everything they said I couldn't have no politics needed," she wrote.

In his report, which was released alongside the updated rankings, Laflin described Chavez as:

"Chavez is the ultimate shot-maker and the best scorer in this class. She has proven time and again that no matter the moment, she wants the ball and wants the shot," Laflin said via ESPN.com. "She is high-volume, but also solid in making shots, and finishes her prep career with some monumental scoring records.

"Defensively, Chavez experiences lulls," Laflin added. "She was allowed to rest defensively during games because of the offensive load she carried with both her high school and EYBL teams. She's moderate from an athletic standpoint, which could present a challenge for her. This was evident during the McDonald's All-American event."

Aaliyah Chavez, who was named both Naismith and Gatorade National Player of the Year, held the No. 1 spot all season.

