JuJu Watkins, Sabrina Ionescu and 3 other women's basketball stars who were McDonald's All-Americans in high school

Being a McDonald's All-American is one of the greatest honors in high school basketball. The honor recognizes 48 of the country's most outstanding graduating boys and girls players, who are then brought together for an all-star game. With the 2025 McDonald's All-American game almost here, it's only right to journey a little down memory lane.

Here's a look at some of the most outstanding women's basketball stars at the moment who were McDonald's All-Americans. We'll consider the likes of JuJu Watkins, Sabrina Ionescu and a couple of others.

JuJu Watkins

Juju Watkins (6-foot-2) is currently a sophomore guard for the USC Trojans.

She played for Windward School in Los Angeles, California, in her freshman and sophomore seasons.

As a freshman, Watkins averaged 21 points and nine rebounds per game, winning the Los Angeles Times Player of the Year and SportsKid of the Year by Sports Illustrated Kids. In her second year, she averaged 27 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Watkins spent her last two high school years at Sierra Canyon. As a junior, she averaged 25.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, leading the Sierra Canyon to a 30–2 record and an Open Division state title while earning the California Gatorade Player of the Year, Miss Basketball and Los Angeles Times and Daily News player of the year honors.

As a senior, Watkins once again led the Trailblazers to the CIF Southern Section Open Division title, the regional final and a 31-1 record while averaging 27.3 ppg, 13.8 rpg and 3.6 apg.

That season, she won the Los Angeles Times and Daily News Player of the Year, California Gatorade Player of the Year, and Miss Basketball honors again. She went further by adding the Gatorade National Player of the Year and Naismith Prep Player of the Year.

Watkins went on to star in the McDonald's All-American game, where she was MVP alongside Hannah Hildalgo. At the time of her recruitment, she was the No. 1-ranked women's basketball prospect in the nation.

Sabrina Ionescu

Sabrina Ionescu spent her entire high school career at Miramonte High School in Orinda, California. In all four years, she only recorded nine losses, as she finished with a 119-9 record. She also left as the school's all-time leader in points (2,606), assists (769), steals (549) and triple-doubles (21 triples-doubles).

As a freshman, she averaged 13.8 ppg, 3.9 apg and 3.9 steals per game for a 27-3 team. As a sophomore, she led Miramonte (30-2) to the CIF open division semifinals. In her junior year, she averaged 18.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 4.2 apg and 4.7 spg in another 30-2 season.

In her senior year, Miranmonte went further in the CIF Open Division, getting to the final game before losing to Chaminade. Ionescu averaged 25.3 ppg, 8.8 apg, 7.6 rpg, 4.5 spg and 1.3 blocks per game and won the Gatorade State, USA Today Girls Basketball, and Max Preps Player of the Year honors.

Sabrina also went on to star in the McDonald's All-American game, winning MVP after delivering 25 points and 10 rebounds. She went on to play for the Oregon Ducks and then with the New York Liberty in the WNBA.

Hannah Hildalgo

Hannah Hildalgo, who is currently a point guard for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, also starred in the McDonald's All-American game, scoring a record 26 points and sharing MVP honors with JuJu Watkins. She was the No. 5-ranked prospect in the country.

Hidalgo played for Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey, where she had the privilege of being coached by her father. By the time she graduated, she was the school's all-time leading scorer, with 2,135 points. In terms of personal accolades, she won the Courier-Post Player of the Year three times and the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year award once.

Sarah Strong

Sarah Strong, a freshman with the UConn Huskies, was also an MVP winner at the 2024 McDonald's All-American Game, sharing with Joyce Edwards. She was the No. 1-ranked prospect.

Strong spent her freshman season with Fuquay-Varina High School before switching to Grace Christian School as a sophomore. With Fuquay-Varina, she averaged 25 points and 19 rebounds per game. With Grace Christian School, she won three consecutive NCISAA state titles and went 91–4 in three years.

In terms of personal accolades, Strong won the North Carolina Miss Basketball award in 2023 and 2024 and the Naismith High School Player of the Year in 2024.

Kiki Rice

A point guard with the UCLA Bruins, KiKi Rice starred in the McDonald's All-American Game in 2022, winning the MVP with Gabriela Jaquez. As a high school prospect, she played for Sidwell Friends School.

Rice averaged 19.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg and 6.6 apg as a freshman, helping Sidwell to the state semifinals. As a sophomore, Sidwell reached the DCSAA Class AA title game as she put up 26.8 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 4.7 apg and 2.3 spg.

After her junior year playoff games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rice led unbeaten Sidwell (28-0) to the DCSAA Class AA title and the ISL title.

She averaged 15.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 5.1 apg and 2.6 spg, winning the Naismith Prep Player of the Year, Gatorade Athlete of the Year, Gatorade National Player of the Year and Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year awards.

