KJ Edwards recruitment: Top 3 landing spots for elite 2026 class RB prospect ft. SMU

KJ Edwards, a top running back from the Class of 2026 is sitting on offers from some of the best programs in the country. However, the 5-11 athlete is down to four schools, as per On3's Chad Simmons, and will now decide between them.

The four-star rusher has SMU, Texas, Texas A&M and Baylor as his top destinations and has scheduled official visits with a couple of them in the upcoming months. SMU was the first team to offer Edwards followed by Texas, Baylor and Texas A&M.

KJ Edwards is ranked No.37 in the country and is the third-best running back in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the fourth-best overall prospect from the state of Texas.

Let's take a look at the top three teams that have a legitimate chance of landing the four-star prospect from Carthage, Texas.

Top 3 landing spots for elite 2026 class RB prospect KJ Edwards

#3, SMU

The SMU Mustangs extended an offer to KJ Edwards on Jan. 25, 2023. It was one of the earliest programs to show faith in the talented running back and he repaid that faith by including the program in his final shortlist.

The Mustangs have the third-best odds of landing the four-star prospect, as per On3. The recruiting website has given the program a 14.4% chance of acquiring the talented youngster.

#2, Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies have the second-best odds of acquiring KJ Edwards, according to On3. The Mike Elko-led side extended an to Edwards on April 14, 2024, and have been pursuing the recruit ever since. Edwards is set to visit the Aggies' campus in June this year.

According to On3, the Aggies have a 22.1% chance of landing the Texas native. The Aggies' Class of 2026 is currently ranked No.2 in the country, as per 247Sports. They have acquired 9 commitments so far and are poised to add more going forward.

#1, Texas

The Texas Longhorns are leading the race to sign KJ Edwards. Steve Sarkisian and company are set to officially host him in June this year and are 56.2% favorites to land him as per On3.

Edwards spoke to On3 about his decision on Sunday and credited the Longhorns for their recruitment of him:

“Texas is always reaching out and doing their job with me really well,” Edwards said. “They reach out on Saturdays before the games and that is a great feeling. They are telling me they need me. Since my freshman year, Texas has been recruiting me hard.”

Texas extended an offer to Edwards on May 7, 2024, and since then the running back has taken multiple visits to the Longhorns' campus. The program's Class of 2026 is ranked No.29 in the country, as per 247Sports. Sarkisian has managed to land three commitments so far from the class and hopes to add Edwards to his roster.

