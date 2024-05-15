Lamar Williams landing spots: Where will the 4-star OT end up after decommiting from Miami?

In a dramatic turn of events, three-star offensive tackle Lamar Williams has withdrawn his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes. Williams verbally committed to the Hurricanes back in February and the program extended an offer to the 2025 class offensive tackle from Gadsen High School in Havana, Florida, in Mar. 2023. Let's take a look at five possible landing spots for Williams after dropping Miami.

Top 5 Lamar Williams landing spots

#5. Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M is one of the several programs to have shown a clear interest in Lamar Williams and the Bulldogs extended an offer to the offensive tackle. The Bulldogs made their offer in Jun. 2023, and it remains an open option for Williams to consider.

He mentioned wanting “a fair chance to evaluate all options” in his statement confirming his de-commitment from Miami, and, naturally, that would include the Bulldogs.

#4. UAB

UAB is another top destination for Lamar Williams. The Blazers hired former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer in Nov. 2022. Williams is among the first prospects the Blazers extended an offer after Dilfer took over.

Players with Williams’ kind of profile signify a new kind of direction for UAB. If Williams’ priority is a program that guarantees growth with minimal pressure, UAB might be an ideal destination for him.

#3. Florida A&M

Florida A&M is one of the options closer to home for Lamar Williams, and proximity is definitely a factor that will influence the teenager’s final choice. Family is central to Williams’ consideration, he’d want to be where his folks can watch his home games. However, with a new head coach, he must evaluate the Rattlers’ offer and be sure of what his place would be in James Colzie’s plans.

#2. Connecticut

The UConn Huskies are still adjusting to Jim Mora’s era (which might be over anytime), and the peculiarity of competing as an Independent program. Williams may want to be in a more stable program, but it’s still UConn after all, and the Huskies have that name to bank on. The choice is Williams’, however, but UConn is one of the best options on his table.

#1. Florida State

Florida State is Lamar Williams’ top option, by a wide margin. The Seminoles are in his native Florida and are a program with a pedigree any of his other options can’t match.

Mike Norvell has established the program on a solid, stable path, winning the ACC undefeated in 2023. Despite the snub by the CFP and desertion by key players ahead of the bowl season, the program has the kind of future Williams will want to be a part of.