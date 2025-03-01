Shedeur Sanders has featured as a player in most of the squads coached by Coach Prime since the Hall of Famer decided to shift to the sidelines. Deion Sanders has coached his son through the latter’s high school and college career. This has spanned stints at Trinity Leadership, Jackson State and Colorado.

One might wonder how it makes the quarterback feel, considering that his dad is frequently in the news over being a potential head coach candidate at multiple places. An Overtime documentary from four years ago sheds light on that. The documentary covering Coach Prime’s time at Trinity Christian School addressed among other things, rumors of the Hall of Famer moving to Jackson State.

Reacting to this rumor, Shedeur Sanders said:

“Rumors online saying my dad’s going to be the head coach of Jackson State. Everybody’s texting me. People sent me screenshots. Last time this happened, he was going to be a coach at Florida State.”

The Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders coach-player relationship is arguably one of the most productive in recent history. As the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School, Deion Sanders developed Shedeur Sanders’s talent at quarterback. Together, they won the TAPPS Private and Parochial Schools state championships twice,

Under his dad’s tutelage, Shedeur threw for more than 3000 yards and 44 touchdowns in his junior high school season. The pair’s relationship on the gridiron did not end at Trinity, as rumors about his move to Jackson State turned out to be true. Sanders became the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers in 2020 and recruited his trusted quarterback prospect and son to the program.

Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders's dream partnership continued in college

In Shedeur Sanders’s first season at Jackson State, he was named the Tigers’ starting quarterback, passing for 3,231 yards with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was rewarded with the Southwestern Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year Award and named to the All-SWAC second team.

It was just the beginning of their partnership in college football, as they’d go on to win two SWAC championships before starting another chapter at Colorado. With the QB leading his offense, Coach Prime transformed the Buffs from a perennial losing program to one of the nation’s most exciting sides.

While their first season at Colorado ended with a disappointing 4-8 record, the QB still shone with 3,230 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. He also rushed for four additional touchdowns. With Sanders heading for the NFL as a projected first-round pick, the father-son coach-player relationship is taking a pause.

However, a future reunion in the NFL can’t be ruled out since Coach Prime has been linked with a move to the league several times.

