Late NFL star Chris Henry's son shares 2-word reaction to being named among top 10 wide receivers in his class

Son of former NFL star Chris Henry, Chris Henry Jr. has been ranked the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2026 class by 247Sports. The Mater Dei (CA) wide receiver shared the news on his Instagram story with a reaction in just two words.

He wrote, “Jus motivation.”

Chris Henry Jr's Instagram Story - (Image via Instagram/@Chriishenryjr)

The 6-ft-5 tall, 190-pounder, fares better in other major rankings, being ranked the No. 1 wide receiver by On3, Rivals, and ESPN. Henry Jr. is also No. 1 nationally in the 2026 class per ESPN, and is ranked No. 3 nationally per On3 Industry Ranking. The five-star receiver started high school at West Clermont before transferring to Withrow High School in Cincinnati, Ohio for his sophomore season. He transferred again to Mater Dei in February 2024 ahead of his junior season.

Chris Henry Jr. has more than 30 offers

Henry Jr. is already one of the most recruited prospects in the 2026 class, with 34 offers per 247Sports. However, he committed early to the Ohio State Buckeyes, announcing his commitment in July 2023, one of the earliest in his class. Notwithstanding this, more offers are coming in for the five-star receiver, with Auburn, Florida State, UCLA, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, and Oregon all extending offers to him, this year.

The young receiver started out as a two-way player at West Clermont, playing both wide receiver and defensive back. He finished his freshman season with 29 receptions for 292 yards and had five touchdowns on offense. On defense, he totaled three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He was a MaxPreps Freshman All-American selection.

His sophomore season at Withrow saw him earn an all-state selection with 71 receptions for 1,127 yards and 10 touchdowns. A knee injury in October ruled him out for the rest of his junior season at Mater Dei.

Henry Jr. is a multi-sport talent, with prep-level experience running tracks and playing basketball. He has been described as checking off, “every box you want to see in a next level receiver.”

