LeBron James' son Bryce James drops 1 word reaction to Sierra Canyon PG Gavin Hightower's impressive performance

Bryce James is having a positive senior campaign of high school hoops thus far, especially with his new point guard. 6-foot-1 guard Gavin Hightower has been a huge pickup for Sierra Canyon High School, as he has brought steady perimeter play in the one position that has helped Bryce, who is the son of NBA all-time great Lebron James, thrive as a wing.

This was once again on display in the Trailblazers' 71-62 victory against the Crespi Carmelite School earlier on Wednesday. Hightower posted a game-high 19 points. After just scoring two in the first quarter, he went ballistic in the next three periods. James, on the other hand, scored the second-highest point tally for his team at 13 markers, including two three-pointers.

As Hightower garners more noise towards his stock as a four-star recruit, more and more spectators are taking notice, including @ballislife on Instagram where they uploaded a highlight reel of the Windward High transferee's outstanding performance on Thursday.

With Hightower's play being noticed, Bryce James showed his support towards his one-year running mate by reposting the Instagram post on his story.

"Pro," he captioned.

There's no denying that in just a short amount of time, James and Hightower have developed a newfound chemistry that has translated into team success. Per Los Angeles Daily News, the latter was even quoted commending his squad's play as he reportedly said:

"Today, everybody played hard. Anytime we get a win, I think we all did well, it was a team effort."

Currently, they have paced their squad atop of the Mission League standings and are poised to maintain their win streak against St. Francis School on Friday, Jan. 24. Both backcourt standouts are in their final season with Sierra Canyon, as they are looking to close out their high school years strong.

Which college has Gavin Hightower committed to?

Back in September 2024, Gavin Hightower announced in an Instagram post that he has committed to play for the Iona Gaels in college. This comes after he showed out his campus visit in August of the same year where he had a photoshoot donning the school's jerseys.

In the 2024-2025 season, the Gaels are 4-4 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with a 7-12 overall record. With the way things are going for Hightower, he will surely add fuel to their fire and hopefully unleash more wins when he joins the fray later this year.

Meanwhile, Bryce James has committed to play for the Arizona Wildcats as announced earlier this month.

