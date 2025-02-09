Looking at elite prospect Aaliyah Chavez's record-breaking feats for her high school basketball team

On the verge of graduating, five-star prospect Aaliyah Chavez has had quite a phenomenal high school career. In 144 high school games, she averages 32.1 points, 5.1 assists, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.2 steals per game. The 18-year-old Monterey High School star has practically torn through high school basketball like a force of nature, leaving a trail of achievements and records in her wake.

Here are some of the incredible records the No. 1 ranked prospect has set for the Plainsmen over the years:

Most Points in a Game

Aaliyah Chavez currently holds the Plainsmen record for most points scored in a game with 57 points. She delivered this 57-point performance during her junior year in a match that ended in an 80-54 victory against the Plano Wildcats. So far, she's recorded at least 50 points on seven occasions.

Most Points in a Season

Aaliyah Chavez has scored at least 1,000 points in every season of her high school career. She put up 1,001 points as a freshman and 1,020 as a sophomore. Her 1,324 points, which she scored during her junior season, set the record for the most points scored in a season for the Plainsmen. She's currently at 1274 points this season as a senior.

Most Career Points

With at least 1000 points each season, Aaliyah Chavez is indeed a certified bucket-getter. She has already surpassed 4,500 career points and holds the title of Monterey's all-time leading scorer. Funny enough, she shattered this record in her sophomore season, as it previously stood at 1729 points. Kamie Ethridge set the record throughout the 1979-82 seasons and it stood for 41 years.

Second Most Career rebounds and Third Most Rebounds in a Game

Aaliyah Chavez is not only a bucket-getter. She is also one of the most complete players around. Except for her sophomore season, she has recorded at least 300 rebounds yearly. With over 1,230 career rebounds, she has the second-all-time highest number of rebounds for the Plainsmen and holds the third-highest single-game rebound total with 23 rebounds.

Most Three Points in a Game, Season, and Career

Aaliyah Chavez is also a lethal shooter from beyond the arc, consistently torching defenses with her three-point accuracy. She holds the Plainsmen records for the most three-pointers in a game (13) and in a single season (187). She also has the most career three-pointers for the Plainsmen, with over 609 made.

Second Most Career Steals

Aaliyah Chavez also currently holds Monterey's record for second most career steals with over 454 career steals. Apart from her freshman season, she's recorded at least 100 steals every year. This shows that she's not just all about scoring alone; she's also an asset to the team on defense.

Most Assists in a Season

Aaliyah also holds Montery's record for most assists in a season. She set the record at 260 assists in her freshman season. She currently has over 737 in her high school career.

Chavez is currently down to five schools in contention for her commitment, namely, UCLA, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas Tech.

