Major flips in the Class of 2026 HS football ft. Kodi Greene

The Class of 2025 is set to begin their college careers. Now, all eyes are fixated on the upcoming set of talented high school athletes. The Class of 2026 has one year left to exhibit their athletic prowess and pick their college programs. Some of them gave their verbal commitments but flipped to other programs for respective reasons, displaying their intention towards a particular school.

On3 recruits curated a list of the biggest flips that took place in the Class of 2026's football circuit. The list consists of OT Kodi Greene, LB Izayia Williams, RB Jonathon Hatton Jr., CB Victor Singleton, QB Jonas Williams, and QB Brady Smigiel.

Major flips in the Class of 2026 HS football

#1. Kodi Greene

Kodi Greene, a five-star product of Mater Dei, is ranked No. 5 in California and No. 4 as an offensive lineman in the Class of 2026. Greene was committed to the Oregon Ducks since August 2024, but on April 24, he flipped from the Ducks to his home-state college program - Washington.

"Everything about their program(Oregon Ducks) was what I was looking for,” Greene said, “but then Washington came along and I realized I had more options.”

Moreover, the overall No. 23-ranked OT shared his desire to play alongside his brother Kyaden Greene, who is a redshirt freshman safety at Oregon this season.

“I feel really good,” he said. “I know this was the right decision to make," Greene said. (via The Seattle Times)

#2. Izayia Williams

Izayia Williams plays LB for Tavares High School(Florida) and is ranked No. 3 as an LB in the Class of 2026 and No. 4 in Florida. In 2023, he was committed to LSU, then flipped to Syracuse the following year.

He decommitted from Syracuse and joined the Florida State Seminoles. He flipped from Florida State again and gave a verbal commitment to the Florida Gators.

#3. Jonathon Hatton Jr.

Jonathon Hatton Jr is an elite recruit and boasts the No. 6 rank as an RB in the Class of 2026 and No. 11 in Texas. He had been committed to the Sooners since 2023. In December, the overall No. 79-ranked RB flipped from Brent Venables' program, stating his reasons as 'to not rush into the recruitment process.'

“The main reason I decommitted was to make sure I’m putting myself in the best possible position to be successful,” per On3.

On March 22, he gave his verbal commitment to Texas A&M, joining Mike Elko's roster.

#5. Victor Singleton

Victor Singleton is a product of Central Catholic High School and is ranked No. 2 in Ohio. As a CB, he is ranked No. 14 in the Class of 2026. He committed to Illinois in February, but on April 19, he flipped to Mike Elko's Texas A&M.

#6. Jonas Williams

Four-star commit Jonas Williams plays QB for Lincoln-Way East High School and is the top athlete in Illinois. He is ranked No. 5 as a QB in the Class of 2026. He had been committed to Oregon since last August, but flipped to the USC Trojans in February 2025.

"They made me a big priority, it just became a better fit," Jonas Williams stated eper On3.

#7. Brady Smigiel

Brady Smigiel is a product of Newbury Park and is ranked No. 14 in California. As a QB, he is ranked No. 9 in the Class of 2026. He had been committed to Florida State since July 2024 but flipped to Michigan on April 26.

"I went out to Michigan, I knew it was the spot for me," Smigiel told ESPN. "Being able to see the strength staff and how they handle the players -- the discipline within the program -- it was all really impressive."

In the recruiting circuit, nothing is confirmed until an athlete officially signs with the program.

