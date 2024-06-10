Malik Clark College Offers: List of schools in contention for 4-star WR

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Jun 10, 2024 04:57 GMT
four-star wide receiver prospect, Malik Clark
Four-star wide receiver prospect, Malik Clark (Image credit - Malik Clark on X)

Malik Clark is one of the top 2025 high school football prospects out of South Carolina, and there is an ample amount of interest in the four-star wide receiver from leading football programs.

Nothing illustrates this more than the number of scholarship offers Clark has received from football programs around the country. Here is a complete list of the schools that have extended him an offer:

  1. Arkansas
  2. Appalachian State
  3. Auburn
  4. Boston College
  5. Charlotte
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Coastal Carolina
  8. Connecticut
  9. Duke
  10. East Carolina
  11. Elon
  12. Florida State
  13. Georgia Southern
  14. Georgia State
  15. Georgia Tech
  16. Illinois
  17. Indiana
  18. Kentucky
  19. Liberty
  20. Marshall
  21. Maryland
  22. Memphis
  23. NC State
  24. Nebraska
  25. North Carolina
  26. North Carolina A&T
  27. Notre Dame
  28. Pittsburgh
  29. South Carolina
  30. Syracuse
  31. Toledo
  32. UCF
  33. Vanderbilt
  34. Virginia
  35. Virginia Tech
  36. West Virginia
  37. Western Michigan

Top schools in contention for Malik Clark’s commitment

Malik Clark is getting closer to a decision on his commitment. He took another important step toward a definite conclusion when he released a shortlist of the final five schools he is considering. Following his visit to South Carolina on May 31, he listed the Gamecocks, Florida State, Auburn, NC State and North Carolina as his final five.

also-read-trending Trending

Clark’s visit to South Carolina was followed by a visit to North Carolina on Jun. 7. His summer itinerary still includes two upcoming visits to Florida State and NC State. His visit to the Seminoles comes first on Jun. 14, before he heads for NC State the weekend after that.

The four-star receiver knows what he wants to prioritize in his choice of school. He said:

“Just a place that I feel wanted and the best place that I feel like I can be developed into the best player I can be.”

Clark is the No. 2 prospect in South Carolina per 247Sports and the On3 Industry Rankings. He has a height of 6-foot-1 and weighs 183 pounds, giving him a fitting athletic appearance. The wide receiver is from Rock Hill High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He ranks among the top 50 wide receivers in his class according to 247Sports, On3 and Rivals.

Malik Clark is a two-sport athlete as he is also a track runner. He achieved a third-place finish in the South Carolina 5A 100-meter finals as a junior. He also won the 5A Upper State title. He finished the 2023 season with 46 receptions for 800 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Gamecocks are tipped to edge their competitors in the race to sign Clark for now. However, the decision is his to make and fingers remain crossed by all five schools until he does.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी