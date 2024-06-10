Malik Clark College Offers: List of schools in contention for 4-star WR

Malik Clark is one of the top 2025 high school football prospects out of South Carolina, and there is an ample amount of interest in the four-star wide receiver from leading football programs.

Nothing illustrates this more than the number of scholarship offers Clark has received from football programs around the country. Here is a complete list of the schools that have extended him an offer:

Arkansas Appalachian State Auburn Boston College Charlotte Cincinnati Coastal Carolina Connecticut Duke East Carolina Elon Florida State Georgia Southern Georgia State Georgia Tech Illinois Indiana Kentucky Liberty Marshall Maryland Memphis NC State Nebraska North Carolina North Carolina A&T Notre Dame Pittsburgh South Carolina Syracuse Toledo UCF Vanderbilt Virginia Virginia Tech West Virginia Western Michigan

Top schools in contention for Malik Clark’s commitment

Malik Clark is getting closer to a decision on his commitment. He took another important step toward a definite conclusion when he released a shortlist of the final five schools he is considering. Following his visit to South Carolina on May 31, he listed the Gamecocks, Florida State, Auburn, NC State and North Carolina as his final five.

Clark’s visit to South Carolina was followed by a visit to North Carolina on Jun. 7. His summer itinerary still includes two upcoming visits to Florida State and NC State. His visit to the Seminoles comes first on Jun. 14, before he heads for NC State the weekend after that.

The four-star receiver knows what he wants to prioritize in his choice of school. He said:

“Just a place that I feel wanted and the best place that I feel like I can be developed into the best player I can be.”

Clark is the No. 2 prospect in South Carolina per 247Sports and the On3 Industry Rankings. He has a height of 6-foot-1 and weighs 183 pounds, giving him a fitting athletic appearance. The wide receiver is from Rock Hill High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina. He ranks among the top 50 wide receivers in his class according to 247Sports, On3 and Rivals.

Malik Clark is a two-sport athlete as he is also a track runner. He achieved a third-place finish in the South Carolina 5A 100-meter finals as a junior. He also won the 5A Upper State title. He finished the 2023 season with 46 receptions for 800 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Gamecocks are tipped to edge their competitors in the race to sign Clark for now. However, the decision is his to make and fingers remain crossed by all five schools until he does.