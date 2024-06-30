Michigan football recruiting: Top 5 players to receive offer from Sherrone Moore's Big Ten powerhouse

Filling the void left by Jim Harbaugh is definitely a big task for new Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore. But Moore is leaving no stone unturned to shape up his recruitment class in a way to continue the legacy of the defending champion program.

The Wolverines have already extended their offers to multiple high school prospects. Let's take a look at five promising recruits Michigan is eyeing for its 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes.

Top 5 Michigan football recruiting offers

#5. Savion Hiter

Savion Hiter, a four-star running back from Woodberry Forest, Virginia, is a key figure in the 2026 recruitment class. The Wolverines extended an offer to him on March 28, soon after the arrival of new running back coach Tony Alford.

Hiter made his first unofficial visit to Michigan in the spring. Alongside Michigan, he has received offers from notable programs like Notre Dame, Florida State, Kentucky, and Boston College. As a sophomore, Hiter rushed for 1,060 yards and 10 touchdowns, adding 91 receiving yards and another score.

#4. Taz Williams Jr.

Red Oak (Texas) High's four-star wide receiver, Taz Williams Jr., received nearly 50 college offers for the 2025 recruiting class. Michigan made their offer in January last year and hosted Williams for an official visit on June 21.

Williams is also considering Penn State, SMU, and Texas A&M, with a decision expected on July 13. In 2023, he delivered an impressive junior season with 80 receptions for 1,251 yards and 14 touchdowns. His sophomore year saw him recording 31 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns.

#3. Andrew Marsh

Andrew Marsh, a four-star wide receiver from Katy (Texas) Jordan, received his offer from Michigan on January 19, 2023. Prior to Michigan's interest, he had offers from Texas Tech, TCU, Texas, and Arizona.

Marsh returned to Michigan last week and will also be attending the BBQ at The Big House in July. He is expected to make his commitment decision in August. Marsh caught 65 passes for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season. In 2022, he was named Texas District 19-6A Newcomer of the Year with 53 receptions for 845 yards and eleven touchdowns.

#2. Jackson Cantwell

Nixa, Missouri’s Jackson Cantwell, a five-star offensive tackle, is arguably the top prospect from Missouri in the 2026 recruiting class. The son of former USA Olympians Christian and Teri (Steer) Cantwell, Jackson is carrying on a family legacy of athletic excellence, and Michigan offered him a scholarship on February 8.

Cantwell holds nearly 30 scholarship offers from programs like USC, Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State, among others. He is poised to narrow down his choices during the upcoming college football season.

#1. Jahkeem Stewart

Saint Augustine High School defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is one of the most promising names in the 2026 recruiting class. He started receiving offers in 2021, and Michigan was an early suitor as well, offering him on June 18, 2021.

Stewart determined his top 15 schools in February this year, which include Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Michigan, Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, and USC.

Nicknamed "Thanos" for his dominance on the field, Stewart has consistently destroyed offensive lines in front of him. He was a top performer at the FBU Freshman All-American Game and the Under Armour Los Angeles Regional.