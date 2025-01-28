"Need you to stay home" "Bama lock": Fans react to 5-star prospect Bralan Womack's college offers following Lane Kiffin's visit 

Although the high school football season has been over for around two months now, recruiting has been heating up. The 2025 recruiting class has pretty much been set and now the focus is on the 2026 class and beyond. The 2026 recruiting class has top recruits and prospects from all over the country and a certain safety has been making waves.

Safety Bralan Womack was visited at his high school, Hartfield Academy in Mississippi on Jan. 23, by Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, recruiting assistant Kevin Holden and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

Womack took to social media to talk about the visit, saying:

"Always great to catch up with my home state school. The Sip!!!"

On Monday, On3's Hayes Fawcett posted a graphic on social media that included a list of offers that Womack has. Womack quoted the tweet with a house emoji:

"🏠???"

Many different college football fans reacted to the tweet.

One Ole Miss fan wrote:

"Need you to stay home"

Another fan wrote:

"Bama Lock"

More comments continued:

Bralan Womack recruiting breakdown

Five-star safety Bralan Womack is the No. 2 player in Mississippi, the No. 2 safety and 24th overall player in the country, according to 247Sports. He holds over 25 offers from top college football programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Georgia and others. His most recent offer came from Auburn on Jan. 14, although he is uncommitted.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder has a lot of athleticism and speed to play the run but also fairs well in coverage. In his junior season in 2024, Womack totaled 39 tackles and eight interceptions on defense while having 54 receptions for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense.

After a productive season leading his team to a 12-2 record and a Mississippi state championship victory, Bralan Womack was named 2024 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year. He was also named to and participated in the 2025 Navy All-American Game.

