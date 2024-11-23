"Never seen a program be proud of cheating more than Michigan": Fans react to Bryce Underwood posing with alleged Wolverines signal caller

A photo of the new Michigan commit Bryce Underwood where he is with former signal caller of the Wolverines Connor Stalions has surfaced online.

Underwood announced his commitment to Michigan earlier this week, ending his commitment to the LSU Tigers. Stalions had also recently joined the staff at Belleville High School where Underwood has played since 2021.

Stalions was forced to leave Michigan in 2023 after getting caught in the web of an investigation into sign stealing that rocked the program. Fans have been reacting to the photo of Underwood and Stalions, especially on social media. A fan on Instagram, 'bamaxmedia' wrote:

“Never seen a program be proud of cheating more than Michigan.”

Another Instagram user, Sebastianmirek, also made a subtle reference to the scandal, commenting:

“Bros still cheating for Michigan, you really can't make this shit up.”

However, some Michigan fans retain their admiration for Stalions. A fan, 'Coleusitalo' wrote:

“Stalions is a true Michigan man.”

Reactions to Bryce Underwood and Connor Stalions' photo

Before joining the football coaching staff at Belleville as the offensive play-caller, Stalions had volunteered at Mumford as defensive coordinator. He also acted as the school’s head coach for a period this season.

Why Michigan went all out for Bryce Underwood

Bryce Underwood, who committed to LSU in January, is the highest-ranked prospect in the 2025 class, both in the state of Michigan and nationally. It has been suggested that Michigan did not seriously recruit him initially because of hesitation by former coach Jim Harbaugh.

However, Harbaugh’s star quarterback for the undefeated 2023 season, JJ McCarthy, left for the NFL soon after the former coach's departure. Harbaugh’s replacement Sherrone Moore has had an underwhelming start to life as the Wolverines’ coach.

The team is 5-5 going into the game against Northwestern and badly need a win ahead of their contest with Ohio State on Nov. 30. Getting a good reliable starting quarterback will be crucial to improving the program's fortunes subsequently.

For this role, there can be no candidate more perfect than Bryce Underwood. Not only is the five-star an in-state prospect, and the best one at that, but he has proven his capability over the years.

Earning the starting spot in the Belleville varsity football squad as a freshman, Underwood led the school to the state championship in 2021.

He cleared all doubt when he led the program to an undefeated season as a sophomore, winning the state championship again. Expectations are that he will break into Michigan's roster next season as a starter.

