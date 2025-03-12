"#1 player in Texas hands down": Hoops fans react as Duke signee Shelton Henderson gets named Houston Boys Player of the Year

Shelton Henderson, a four-star recruit from the 2025 class, has been making waves with his performance this season. The 6-foot-6 small forward from Bellaire added another honor to his resume on Tuesday.

He was named the 2025 VYPE Houston Boys Player of the Year. The 'Vypehouston' Instagram handle announced the youngster's achievement with the caption:

"THE TRUTH 🏀

"'Bellaire’s Shelton Henderson could be the greatest player to come out of HISD… ever.' - Matt Malatesta, VYPE co-Founder."

Fans flocked to the comment section to shoot their opinion on Henderson's skills.

"Agree, #1 player in Texas hands down," a fan wrote.

vypehouston via Instagram

Some more joined in affirming the VYPE co-founder's words with comments like:

"Yes he is!! Congrats Shelton!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"

"Congratulations Shelton. We are so proud of you!!!"

"Hell he could play 1-5 😂😂😂😂," a fan pointed out his versatility.

Shelton Henderson inked the letter of intent to the Duke Blue Devils on Feb. 11. Duke fans flocked to the comment section to hype their future star.

"Thank goodness he’s going to DUKE," a comment read.

"3WAY‼️‼️‼️ Congratulations my Guy!" One user commented.

Shelton Henderson has appeared in 51 games across his junior and senior seasons. He averages 21.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Henderson was on another level in his junior year, tallying 778 points and 275 rebounds, 104 steals and 51 blocks.

In his senior season, he has charted 291 points and 90 rebounds in just 15 games. He led his side to their first-ever state championship final appearance.

Shelton Henderson gives sneak peek of his career goals

Henderson made an appearance on the 'Sports Stars of Tomorrow' TV show and talked about what he initially aimed to achieve in his career.

“I like to cook. When I was younger, I wanted to be like the White House Chef. That was like, my dream before, like, sports came about,” he said. (0:20)

From dreaming of being a chef at the White House, Henderson has transformed himself into the No. 4 small forward in the nation and the top recruit in Texas. He will join the Boozer twins, Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer, along with other top prospects at the Duke Blue Devils next season.

Henderson would hope to carry the momentum from his high school career when he gears up for the Blue Devils.

