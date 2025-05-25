"10/10 Rage bait": Hoops fans react to bold Jalen Brunson comparison made by South Carolina signee Eli Ellis 

Eli Ellis, the No. 70 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), shared his opinion on two-time NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson and 2024 NBA Champion Payton Pritchard in a video posted by Overtime on Friday.

Ad

The South Carolina Gamecocks signee chose Pritchard over Brunson and claimed that the duo are the same players who play different roles. Furthermore, he also said that if Pritchard went to the Knicks, they would be in the same spot and position:

"I’m confused but ima let Eli cook 🫡 @eliellis @isaacellis," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

Hoops fans shared their reactions on Ellis' take in the comments section of the post:

Hoops fans react to bold Jalen Brunson comparison made by South Carolina signee Eli Ellis

"10/10 Rage bait 😂💯," a fan commented.

Ad

Eli Ellis commented, "Is it a troll or is it not? Is it ball knowledge or is it wack? I guess we will never know… but do we know always 👀."

"Take the mic away from this guy ASAP," commented a fan.

Another fan added, "Bro smiling cause he know he ain’t on to sum 😂😂."

Ad

However, some fans agreed with him:

Hoops fans react to bold Jalen Brunson comparison made by South Carolina signee Eli Ellis

"If you let Payton Prichard shoot Brunson volume of shots, he’s just as good as Brunson," a fan commented.

Ad

Another fan added, "That’s not ridiculous, that’s not ridiculous to say that."

"We all know this kids been looking for attention..its his whole game at this point, getting attention from social media.. and its working out well for him..i hope he can balance being a content creator and basketball because idt he'll be as good at south Carolina," another fan said.

Ad

A look at Eli Ellis' South Carolina going into the next season

The South Carolina Gamecocks had a poor 2024-25 season under head coach Lamont Paris. They finished at the bottom of the SEC Standings with a 12-20 overall record and a 2-16 conference record.

However, Paris has made plenty of additions to improve his roster. Apart from Eli Ellis, the Gamecocks also signed two three-star power forwards, EJ Walker and Hayden Assemian. Paris also received a hard commitment from unranked small forward Abu Yarmah.

In the transfer portal, the Gamecocks acquired Mike Sharavjamts from the Utah Utes, Meechie Johnson from the Ohio State Buckeyes, Christ Essandoko from the Providence Friars, Elijah Strong from the Boston College Eagles, Kobe Knox from the USF Bulls and Nordin Kapic from the UC San Diego Tritons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More