Brayden Burries became the Arizona Wildcats' third commitment from the 2025 Class after they received commitments from No. 9 recruit (as per On'3s Industry Rankings) Koa Peat and the son of the four-time NBA Champion, LeBron James, Bryce James.

Peat, who announced his decision today, was also considering offers from programs, including the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and SMU Mustangs. The famous basketball page SportsCenter NEXT shared some highlights of the 6-foot-5 shooting guard, along with a video of Burries announcing his commitment:

"Brayden Burries is headed to Tuscon. 🐻🌴," the post was captioned.

The post received a reaction from the two-time NBA All-Star and $10m worth Gilbert Arenas (per Celebrity Net Worth):

$10 million worth Gilbert Arenas reacts to Brayden Burries’ major college decision

Father of the Trojans commit Alijah Arenas, commented three fire emojis.

ESPN analyst Paul Biancardi also had some commendable words to say about Brayden Burries:

"Brayden Burries is considered one of the most gifted natural scoring guards in the Class of 2025. He boasts an impressive shooting percentage thanks to his keen understanding of shot quality. He will play both on and off the ball at Arizona," said Biancardi.

Burries, who played his senior year at Roosevelt High School, led them to a 35-2 overall and an unbeaten 7-0 record in the California Southern Section Big VIII Basketball League, where they sit at the top position above Centennial, King and Santiago.

He also led the Mustangs to the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships Trophy after leading them to an 80-60 win against Archbishop Riordan in the State Final match on Mar. 15.

Brayden Burries talks about his decision to join Arizona

In a conversation with ESPN, Burries claimed that the Wildcats seemed like the best fit. He also commended Head Coach Tommy Lloyd and his "style of play."

"Arizona was the best fit for me and my family," said Burries. "Coach [Tommy] Lloyd is a great guy. They have been recruiting me for a while. He allows his players to play both up and down, but they also execute within a structured framework. Everyone is held accountable. Their style of play is smart and aggressive."

In two seasons at the Mustangs, Burries played 70 matches and averaged 27.2 points, 3.4 assists, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per contest.

With Burries' commitment, the Wildcats now rank in the first spot in On3's Industry Comparison.

