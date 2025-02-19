BYU signee AJ Dybantsa was featured in a short interview with Ball is Life at the Nike Future Games. In the interview clip shared Sunday, the No. 1-ranked prospect answered a couple of hypothetical and opinion-based questions, including which current All-Star he’d most like to face in a one-on-one matchup.

In response, Dybantsa chose his favorite player, Kevin Durant, and even said he would edge out the Phoenix Suns star:

“Kevin Durant … my favorite player,” he said.

When asked what the final score against Durant would be, he confidently responded:

“Like, 11-10 me.”

He was also asked what his go-to shot would be in a game-winning situation:

"Hesi pull," he answered.

When asked if he would rather be a bench player on a championship team or win MVP with a team that doesn’t make the playoffs, he said:

"Uhhh, that's tough. I want some chips, but I want to play. Nah, I'd rather play — MVP."

Dybantsa also revealed his dream starting five:

"I'm putting LeBron at the one, Jordan at the two, I'm playing the three, KD at the four, Shaq at five."

AJ Dybantsa went on to answer more trivia questions, including which player has the most All-Star Game appearances and the youngest player to ever play in the NBA All-Star Game — both of which he answered correctly.

At the Nike Future Games, where the interview took place, Dybantsa delivered another impressive performance, scoring 21 points and six rebounds. However, his efforts weren’t enough to get Utah Prep a win, as they fell 66-57 to Dynamic Prep.

AJ Dybantsa featured in Instagram collaboration at NBA All-Star Weekend

During the Nike Future Games and NBA All-Star Weekend, AJ Dybantsa partnered with Meta’s Instagram to promote the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses. A video, shot using the glasses and featured on Instagram’s official page, captured the BYU signee showcasing his skills.

Speaking to Instagram, Dybantsa expressed his desire to inspire future generations:

"It's cool because once I was a kid in the stands watching my favorite high school player," he said. "Now, I just want to inspire kids to pursue their dreams."

AJ Dybantsa is no stranger to partnerships with top brands — he already has deals with Nike and Red Bull.

