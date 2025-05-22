15YO Justin Kimbrough reacts with 2 words after tough layup in Nike Elite Youth Basketball league

The Class of 2028 is shaping up to be full of talented players, and they have not even reached high school yet.

One such player is Justin Kimbrough, a 5'7" point guard who is grabbing attention for getting past defenders much taller than himself. He plays for the Oakland Soldiers EYBL Jr. team and showed off his offensive skills quite well on Wednesday, May 21.

In the video, the point guard made a tough layup against several bigger defenders. After that, he looked into the camera with a sly smile as his teammates were celebrating. This led him to react to his own move in a now-expired Instagram story.

"That's Nice," wrote Justin Kimbrough in his caption.

Justin Kimbrough plays for Mountain Pointe in the regular middle school basketball season, and then the Oakland Soldiers for his AAU team, playing in the Nike EYBL Jr. circuit. Here is how Prep Hoops describes him:

"Widely considered as one of the top overall players in the class of 2028. Exciting Point Guard who mixes the ability to score and find teammates as well as anyone in the country regardless of age. His exciting style of play has garnered an early SEC offer from Ole Miss," wrote Prep Hoops.

"Kimbrough’s speed and exceptional ball handling coupled with his ability to hit the three and pull up make him a tough cover," added Prep Hoops.

The Class of 2028 point guard first gained attention when he went toe-to-toe against Division 1 college players, and he did this when he was still in sixth grade.

During the regular season, he averaged 7.4 points, 3.9 assists, three rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game for Mountain Pointe.

Justin Kimbrough already has two Division I offers as an 8th-grader

With his already impressive showing in middle school ball, a couple of Division I schools have already shown interest in the 5'7" point guard. Since he has not even hit high school yet, more of these offers are expected to come soon, especially with his Nike EYBL performances, which is usually frequented by scouts.

His first offer came from the Ole Miss Rebels, which he says he is very thankful for. The offer came last year after dominating the EYBL Live Circuit for the Oakland Soldiers.

His second offer came on Wednesday, soon after his thrilling performances in the Nike EYBL Circuit, and it came from the University of Nevada Wolf Pack.

